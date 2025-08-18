Elucent Medical Launches SmartSupport™ – A Smarter Standard in Surgical Support 

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical is proud to announce the launch of SmartSupport™, a comprehensive, on-demand virtual support platform designed to enhance the procedural experience for clinicians using the EnVisio® In-Body Spatial Intelligence™ System. This new service offering reinforces Elucent’s commitment to providing seamless, secure, and real-time support for healthcare providers.

SmartSupport enhances the surgical experience by offering immediate access to technical and clinical experts via a secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual platform. Whether assistance is needed before, during, or after a procedure, SmartSupport ensures that providers can navigate confidently with continuous guidance from Elucent’s Minneapolis-based customer support team.

“SmartSupport was built with the surgeon in mind. If I need help, I have instant access to the team to help me troubleshoot. I don’t have to be put on hold or wait for someone to call me back. It’s fantastic!” said Dr. Kristalyn Gallagher, Breast Surgeon at UNC

SmartSupport features include:

On-Demand Virtual Support – Live remote assistance before, during, or after a procedure.

Troubleshooting & Diagnostics – Expert help interpreting system data and resolving issues.

Proactive Case Monitoring – Secure remote access to technical data for early issue detection.

In addition to virtual assistance, Elucent’s nationwide commercial sales team is available to provide in-person procedural support. These field representatives are clinically trained and work alongside surgeons in the operating room, helping ensure optimal use of the EnVisio system.

“SmartSupport is more than service – it’s our commitment to be by your side every step of the way,” said Jason Pesterfield, CEO at Elucent Medical. “By integrating virtual and in-person expertise into one seamless platform, we’re not just supporting procedures – we’re elevating the entire surgical experience.”

This innovative service model sets a new benchmark in procedural support, helping surgical teams deliver optimal outcomes with confidence and efficiency.

For more information about SmartSupport, visit www.elucent.com or contact Elucent Medical at (844) 417-1700.

ABOUT ELUCENT MEDICAL

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in the field of guided surgical technologies, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and accuracy. Its flagship solutions— EnVisio® and SmartClip®—deliver soft-tissue localization and navigation powered by In-Body Spatial Intelligence™ (iSi). With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Elucent Medical is driving advancements in surgical oncologic care, making a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them. For more information about Elucent Medical and its innovative solutions, please visit www.elucent.com.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Elucent Medical and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries Christina Sweet Elucent Medical (844) 417-1700

Christina.Sweet@Elucent.com

6509 Flying Cloud Dr Ste 160, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

SmartSupport™: (844) 417-1700