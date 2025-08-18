US Payments Forum Tackles Gaps in EV Fleet Payment Standardization with New Resource

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced the publication of a new white paper, “Fleet Payments – A Fleet Manager’s Guide to Electric Vehicles,” designed to help stakeholders navigate the complexities of paying for EV charging across commercial fleets.

Fleet electrification is gaining traction year-over-year. In the United States, electric car sales grew by about 10% YOY, reaching more than one in ten cars sold. This underscores the need for consistent payment systems, regardless of vehicle make and model, as more pressing than ever. This resource draws on best practices and emerging standards to tackle the critical gaps in EV fleet payment security, data transparency, and interoperability.

Key insights include:

Enabling contactless and EMV‑compliant fleet card acceptance at EV charging points, unlocking both security and convenience at the POS.

Integrating fleet cards within EV charging apps and aggregator platforms to simplify billing, reduce payment friction, and streamline reconciliation for fleet managers.

Bridging the data divide between traditional Level 3 payment data and emerging EV telematics to ensure fleet managers retain visibility into energy usage, vehicle identity, and charging metrics.

Addressing security and validation challenges to protect against unauthorized usage and enhance control, especially in a less transaction-rich environment.

“The shift to electric fleets is opening the door for the payments and charging industries to work together in new ways,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, parent organization to the U.S. Payments Forum. “This white paper is taking lessons learned from traditional fueling to lay the groundwork for a future where every EV charge for fleets is an intelligent, trusted transaction that is securely authenticated, data‑rich, and effortlessly billed.”

The white paper was developed by the Electric Vehicle (EV) Open Payments Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

