Scaffolding Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 85.61 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 4.60%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Scaffolding Market By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding, and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Wood, and Others), By Application (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global scaffolding market size was valued at around USD 59.74 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 85.61 billion by 2034.”

Scaffolding Market Overview:

Scaffolding is a temporary structure used in repair, maintenance, and construction projects to provide workers with safe access to higher areas. It supports both materials and personnel, assuring safety and stability during tasks such as painting, structural inspection, and building. They are mainly made of aluminum, steel, and reinforced materials for better durability. The global scaffolding market is expected to witness substantial growth driven by infrastructure modernization projects, industrial repair and maintenance, and technological improvements in scaffold systems.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 59.74 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 85.61 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.60% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, PERI Group, Altrad Group, BrandSafway, ULMA Construction, Waco Kwikform, Instant Upright, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, KHK Scaffolding & Formwork, CETA SPA, ADTO Group, Lahyer GmbH, Sunshine Enterprise, Safway Services LLC, Rizhao Fenghua Scaffoldings Co. Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the scaffolding market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.60% between 2025 and 2034.

The scaffolding market size was worth around $ 59.74 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 85.61 billion by 2034. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on type, the supported scaffolding segment is growing at a high rate and is expected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of material, the steel segment is anticipated to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of application, the construction industry segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Scaffolding Market: Growth Drivers

The scaffolding market is experiencing significant growth driven by a combination of factors related to the construction industry, safety regulations, and technological advancements. A major driver is the rapid increase in global construction activity, particularly in residential, commercial, and infrastructure development projects. As urbanization accelerates, especially in emerging economies, there is a rising demand for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other large-scale infrastructure, all of which heavily rely on scaffolding for safe and efficient construction.

Furthermore, a growing emphasis on worker safety and increasingly stringent government regulations are propelling the market forward. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter safety protocols to mitigate the risk of accidents, forcing construction companies to invest in high-quality, compliant scaffolding systems. This has also led to a rise in the adoption of professional scaffolding services, as companies look to certified providers to ensure adherence to safety standards.

Scaffolding Market: Segmentation

The global scaffolding market is segmented based on type, material, application, and region.

Based on type, the global scaffolding industry is split into supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, and rolling scaffolding. The supported scaffolding segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to its unmatched capacity, versatility, and stability to handle heavy loads.

Based on material, the global scaffolding market is divided into steel, aluminum, wood, and others. The steel scaffolding segment is expected to dominate the global market owing to its unique durability, strength, and high load-bearing capacity.

Based on application, the global market is divided into the construction industry, electrical maintenance, temporary stage, and others. The construction industry segment has captured a largest market share fueled by amplified demand in commercial, residential, and infrastructural projects.

Why does Asia Pacific outperform other regions in the global scaffolding market?

Asia Pacific is likely to sustain its leadership in the scaffolding market due to speedy urbanization and infrastructure growth, government infrastructure investment, and expanding energy and industrial projects. APAC's dominance is attributed to the massive urban development, with the region yearly adding millions to its metropolitan population.

According to UN data, Asia is expected to have 64% of its population living in cities by 2050, driving continuous construction projects. Mega projects like India's smart cities mission and China's high-speed rail expansion need extensive use of scaffolding. Massive public spending on housing, transportation, and industrial infrastructure also propels the demand.

Scaffolding Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global scaffolding market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global scaffolding market include;

Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG

PERI Group

Altrad Group

BrandSafway

ULMA Construction

Waco Kwikform

Instant Upright

MJ-Gerüst GmbH

KHK Scaffolding & Formwork

CETA SPA

ADTO Group

Lahyer GmbH

Sunshine Enterprise

Safway Services LLC

Rizhao Fenghua Scaffoldings Co. Ltd.

The global scaffolding market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Supported Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Wood

Others

By Application

Construction Industry

Electrical Maintenance

Temporary Stage

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is scaffolding?

Which key factors will influence scaffolding market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the scaffolding market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the scaffolding market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the scaffolding market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the scaffolding market growth?

What can be expected from the global scaffolding market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and estimated market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

