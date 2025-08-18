Cint Launches “Luci,” an AI Study Companion for Real-Time Brand Lift Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , a global technology leader in digital research and measurement, today announced the beta release of Luci, an in-platform AI Study Companion built into its newly redesigned Lucid Measurement solution. Luci gives users an intuitive, chat-based interface to instantly surface insights, explore campaign performance, and access key findings from their brand lift studies, on demand.

Luci transforms the way users engage with their data. By typing a simple question, users can engage Luci to uncover performance drivers, review audience-specific results, or receive real-time optimization suggestions for live campaigns. Luci’s secure design ensures that insights are always drawn from the user’s own study data, with no external inputs or data sharing. The result is a faster, more accessible path to value, especially for brand marketers and media buyers looking to make informed decisions, quickly.

“We built Luci to make brand lift data not just accessible, but actionable,” said Kevin Evers, Managing Director of Cint Data Solutions and Measurement. “By integrating AI directly into the Lucid Measurement experience, we’re enabling clients to ask better questions, get faster answers, and ultimately drive stronger campaign performance.”

Key features of Luci include:

Conversational AI Interface: Users can ask natural-language questions and receive direct responses, summaries, or strategic recommendations.

Users can ask natural-language questions and receive direct responses, summaries, or strategic recommendations. Secure & Private Data: Luci draws only from the user’s own brand lift study data, ensuring secure, relevant answers.

Luci draws only from the user’s own brand lift study data, ensuring secure, relevant answers. Deeper Insights: Users can also pull clarification or guidance from the Lucid Measurement help center to get deeper insights into the platform's methodology, benchmarks, and best practices, all within the same chat experience.



The launch of Luci reflects Cint’s continued investment in AI-powered measurement tools that accelerate time to insight and help clients unlock more value from their campaign data. As the research and advertising industries push toward faster, more intelligent decision-making, Luci represents a step forward in making sophisticated analytics more accessible, actionable, and secure.

The redesigned Lucid Measurement platform, featuring the Luci AI Study Companion, is now available in beta for all clients. To learn more about Cint’s Lucid Measurement platform and the Luci AI Study Companion, visit www.cint.com .

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more.

Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

Contact Information:

Kite Hill

Lara Schembri Sant

lara@kitehillpr.com