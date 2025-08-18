A. Duie Pyle Expands Regional Network with New LTL Service Center in New York

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old family-owned provider of integrated transportation and distribution solutions, today announces the opening of a new LTL service center in Rochester, New York. This new facility marks a significant step in Pyle’s ongoing efforts to bolster its operations across the Northeast region.

Located at 1575 Emerson St., Rochester, NY 14606, the 6.3-acre facility features 25 service doors and is strategically positioned near major interstates, including I-490, which provides easy access to I-90, and is also close to key commercial hubs. Addressing growing regional shipping needs, this prime location enhances connectivity, improves freight flow and enables more efficient management of rising shipment volumes – all supporting faster, more reliable service. It also offers customers earlier delivery windows and later pick-up times, providing greater flexibility in today’s fast-paced logistics environment.

“Rochester was a deliberate choice that supports our customer-first approach to expanding capacity and improving service throughout the Northeast," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. "As supply chains grow more complex and transit times become more critical, we remain committed to continuously building a smarter, more responsive network that supports long-term success for our customers.”

Upon opening, the Rochester location created 26 new jobs, including 17 drivers, 5 dockworkers, one fleet technician and three leaders. By the end of 2025, this new facility is projected to employ over 50 people, further contributing to the local economy and job market.

As Pyle’s 36th LTL service center within its Northeast footprint, the Rochester opening enables faster, more dependable deliveries throughout New York and beyond. This expansion exemplifies Pyle’s proactive approach to meeting the challenges of a dynamic logistics landscape, positioning the company and its customers for sustained growth and success well into the future.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services, including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first, and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.