AEHL Signs Strategic Agreement with BitGo to Advance Bitcoin Acquisition and Security

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL, or the “Company”), today announced that its Bitcoin strategy has officially entered the second phase with the Company signing a formal cooperation agreement with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset custody. Under the agreement, AEHL will complete account opening and Bitcoin purchases on the BitGo platform, with the acquired Bitcoin stored on-chain and safeguarded through a multi-signature private key management mechanism to ensure asset security and compliance.

CEO Ms. Tingting Zhang, stated: “Partnering with BitGo and implementing on-chain storage for Bitcoin represents a key strategic decision by the Company toenhance asset security, transparency, and compliance. BitGo is one of the world’s largest and the leading U.S.-based digital asset custodians, holding Qualified Custodian status in the United States. It is alsolicensed and regulated in South Dakota and New York State, and registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business. Its Singapore subsidiary holds a Major Payment Institution license from MAS, and its infrastructure has completed the SOC 2 Type 2 security audit. The scale of digital assests under BitGo’s management has grown from approximately $60 billion at the beginning of the year to over $100 billion in the first half of 2025, serving more than 1,500 institutional clients worldwide, and positioning the company as a global leader in digital asset infrastructure.”

AEHL will leverage its expertise in digital asset trading, cross-border settlement, and compliance to efficiently execute the Bitcoin purchases. All acquisitions will be fully verifiable on-chain, and any use of funds will require strict authorization procedures, thereby minimizing risks and ensuring the security of funds and assets.

The current market environment provides strong support for AEHL’s strategy. Bitcoin’s price has steadily surpassed $120,000, with a total market capitalization exceeding $2.4 trillion, making its position as the fifth-largest asset globally. U.S. regulations are becoming increasingly clear , crypto asset ETF inflows continue to strengthen, and institutional demand is growing rapidly. The Company believes these trends will further enhance the global recognition of digital assets and create favorable conditions for long-term capital appreciation.

“We are not merely entering the Bitcoin market; we are building a future-oriented digital capital structure rooted in institutional discipline, transparency, and security,” Ms. Zhang continued. “We firmly believe that Bitcoin’s scarcity and the global consensus it represents will form an essential part of future capital markets, and AEHL is committed to being a determined builder and long-term holder in this transformation.”

As a Nasdaq-listed Company, AEHL will continue to fulfill its information disclosure obligations by regularly updating the market on its purchase schedules, holdings, average acquisition prices, and on-chain storage arrangements, while also actively pursue strategic expansion opportunities in the Web3 and crypto-finance sectors.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC ("AEHL US") and holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com.

