Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation to Q2 2025 Earnings Call Presentation

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q2 2025 financial report on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, August 29, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link: https://www.appairtime.com/event/d4a49d14-0222-417c-93c4-018f4596e41a

A recording will be available on the Company's website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act