Pet Food Products Market Size Worth USD 256.28 Billion by 2034, Driven by Premiumization and Sustainable Innovation

Ottawa, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food products market size accounted for USD 148.62 billion in 2024 and is predicted to rise form USD 156.94 billion in 2025 to around USD 256.28 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Pet care is evolving beyond basic nutrition, pet owners are increasingly seeking premium, clean-label, and functional products that reflect a lifestyle choice,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. This shift is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers to innovate with new ingredients, formulations, and distribution channels.

Market Overview

The pet food products market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to multiple factors contributing to the growth of the market. Rising pet ownership, increasing demand for premium pet foods, and high demand for pet supplements to complete their nutritional requirements are also some of the factors helping the growth of the pet food products market. The market consists of pet food manufacturers and distributors for different types of pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, and various other pets. Improving the standard of living, leading to high demand for premium and natural pet food options, is also helping the growth of the pet food products market in recent years.

Key Highlights of the Pet Food Products Market

By region, North America led the pet food products market with a 35% share in 2024, driven by a growing pet population.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, propelled by increasing demand for high-quality food products.

By pet type, the dogs segment held the largest market share of 45% in 2024, driven by rising demand for specialized and premium nutrition.

By pet type, the cats segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034, fueled by the increasing popularity of novel and fresh protein.

By product, the dry pet food segment captured 55% of the market share in 2024, spurred by demand for clean-label and premium products.

By product, the wet pet food segment is expected to experience rapid growth between 2025 and 2034, driven by the rising demand for ready-to-mix pet food products.

By ingredient, animal-based ingredients dominated the market with a 60% share in 2024 due to increased awareness about pet health and well-being.

By ingredient, the plant-based ingredients segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by a preference for organic and clean-label pet food products.

By distribution channel, the offline retail segment held a 65% market share in 2024, driven by rising demand for in-store shopping experiences.

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

By formulation, the conventional pet food segment held a 70% share in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat options.

By formulation, the organic & natural pet food segment is projected to grow rapidly, thanks to rising demand for organic food products.

By price category, the premium pet food segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2024, driven by the growing middle-class population.

By price category, the super-premium pet food segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increased demand for high-quality food products.

New Trends in the Pet Food Products Market

Innovation in pet foods, helping pets to get the required nutrition and other vital essential vitamins and minerals, is helping the growth of the pet food products market.

High demand for nutritious pet food to keep them protected from various ailments and keep them healthy is also one of the major factors for the growth of the pet food products market.

Brands offering pet foods in eco-friendly and sustainable packaging are also helping the growth of the market.



How Has AI Benefitted the Pet Food Products Market?

Artificial Intelligence has massively benefited the market for pet food products by enhancing personalization and efficiency in both production and development. AI-based algorithms are being deployed to generate insights from large datasets related to pet health, breed-specific healthcare personalization, and shifting trends in pet ownership and care. This is then used to develop customized nutritious food and pet nutraceuticals. AI is also being used to conduct predictive analytics, enabling companies to anticipate demand trends more accurately, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and minimizing waste. Image recognition and machine learning models are used to identify and filter out contaminants and ensure uniformity in products. The pet food products market has seen a trend towards more sustainable, health-oriented and tailormade dietary consumables.

Recent Developments in the Pet Food Products Market

In April 2025 , Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, launched its pet food brand, ‘Godrej Ninja’, in Tamil Nadu, India. The main aim of the brand is to provide pet food to maintain pets’ gut health and immunity. The brand also aims to invest Rs. 500 crores in the next five years in the pet food market. ( Source - https://www.afaqs.com)

In August 2025, Hurayra, a halal pet food brand, launched the UK's first HMC-certified halal premium cat food. (Source- https://retailtimes.co.uk)

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Pet Food Products Market?

Urbanization, improving standard of living, high demand for premium and natural pet foods, and high demand for pet nutritional supplements are some of the major factors for the growth of the pet food products market. Rising ownership of different types of pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds, is also helping the growth of the pet food products market. Premium pet foods that help animals meet their nutritional needs with enhanced flavors are also elevating the market.

Restraint

How Have Strict Government Regulations Hampered the Market’s Growth?

Government regulations are strict for the manufacturing and distribution of pet foods. Hence, adhering to these rules and managing the sale of pet foods in the market may hamper the growth of the pet food products market. Pet food products are in high demand in developed and underdeveloped markets. Hence, adhering to the strict government regulations may affect the growth of the market.

Opportunity

How Has Advanced Technology Helped the Growth of the Pet Food Products Market?

Advanced technology is helping the growth of the pet food products market in the foreseeable future. Technological features in the form of instant feeders and smart bowls help pet owners to monitor their pet’s nutrition and food intake. Instant feeders dispense pet food at ideal intervals for pets to eat at the right time and allow pet owners to keep their pets' nutrition in check. Smart bowls that can be connected with mobile applications to monitor the quantity of food consumed by the pet, nutritional intake, and various other details are also helping the growth of the market.

Pet Food Products Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Pet Food Products Market in 2024

North America dominated the pet food products market in 2024 due to multiple reasons contributing to the market’s growth. Rising pet ownership, high demand for quality pet food, and improvements in living standards are also contributing to the growth of the market. Growing online platforms and similar domains allowing users to choose convenient options for the delivery of the right products are also helping the growth of the pet food products market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseeable period, driving growth in the pet food products market. Rising pet population, increasing awareness about pet nutrition and wellness, and increasing pet ownership are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries driving market growth in the region in the forecast period.

Pet Food Products Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.6% Market Size in 2024 USD 148.62 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 156.94 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 256.28 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Pet Food Products Market Segmental Analysis

Pet Type Analysis

The dog segment led the pet food products market in 2024 due to rising dog ownership in urban and semi-urban regions. With an enhanced lifestyle, the increasing demand for premium and super-premium pet food is also helping the growth of the pet food products market. The rising population of dogs as pets, high demand for functional and natural pet food, and organic pet food without any use of chemicals are also helping the growth of the market. Different types of foods for dogs of different breeds, ages, and health concerns are available, further fueling the market’s growth.

Pet Ownership in India is Steadily Increasing, Reinforcing the Region’s Growth Trajectory

Category 2022 2023 % Households owning a dog 7.70 % 7.90 % Households owning a dog 23,080.80 23,967.60

The cat segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the pet food products market due to multiple factors contributing to it. Growing ownership of cats, high demand for premium cat food, and growing demand for nutritional supplies for cats are also aiding the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. Cats are predatory carnivores and hence they also consume small birds, rodents, insects, and small reptiles. Dietary supplements for cats help them to complete their nutritional requirements, while also fueling the growth of the market.

Product Type Analysis

The dry pet food segment led the pet food products market in 2024 due to multiple beneficial reasons, contributing to market growth. Such forms of pet foods are easy to handle, easy to store, and also easy to prepare for pets, especially when the owner needs to maintain portion control due to any health concerns. Such forms of food are also grain-free, available with functional ingredients, and are also good for the dental health of the pet. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024.

The wet pet food segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as it is a healthier option for weight loss for pets who need it to improve their overall health. Wet pet foods have high water content, which is helpful for adequate hydration of the pet, and are also low in carbohydrates. Hence, pet owners who are instructed to follow a weight loss plan for their pets to address certain health issues can opt for wet pet food options to make the process easier and effective.

Ingredient Type Analysis

The animal-derived protein segment led the pet food products market in 2024 due to high demand for such foods, which are helpful for pets’ complete nutrition. The segment involves pet food packed with animal protein such as lamb, fish, beef, or chicken. The segment has also observed growth in 2024 due to rising disposable income, further leading to high demand for premium pet food to meet their pets' nutritional needs.

The plant-based ingredients segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment replicates the texture, nutritional content, and taste of animal-based protein for pets. Such foods help to complete the nutritional requirements of pets and are also healthy for their gut. These vegan and plant-based options are increasingly popular among pet owners globally.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The offline retail segment, also known as supermarkets/hypermarkets, led the pet food products market in 2024 due to its convenience and availability of a wide range of pet foods and nutritional products under a single roof. It helped the growth of the pet food products market in 2024. Such markets are easily available near residential areas, which makes it easy for pet owners to shop for their pet essentials.

The online or e-commerce platforms are expected to grow in the foreseen period due to their convenience factor, which is helpful for pet owners in recent times. Such platforms are helpful for pet owners with busy schedules, as they can easily shop for their pet essentials from the convenience of their home and get the products delivered at discounted prices at their doorstep.

Formulation Type Analysis

The conventional pet food segment led the pet food products market in 2024 due to its easy availability and low prices compared to organic pet food. Such food options involve GMOs, pesticides, and additives. Hence, they are available at lower prices compared to organic food options and are highly opted for by price-conscious pet owners. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024.

The organic/natural pet food segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseeable period, as they are made with plant-based ingredients. They are made with natural preservatives using rosemary extracts and vitamin E, healthier options for pets. Such pet foods are healthy for pets and are also non-allergenic and convenient for pets to digest.

Price Category Analysis

The premium pet food segment led the pet food products market in 2024 due to rising disposable income, further fueling the demand for premium pet food options, which in turn helped the growth of the market. Rising demand for personalized foods, growth of e-commerce platforms, and functional ingredients are also helping the growth of the pet food products market.

The super-premium pet food segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its high demand to treat certain health conditions of pets. Such food options are also helpful to treat various pet health issues; they are vet-approved, nutritious, balanced, and easy for pets to digest.

Pet Food Products Market leaders

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill’s Pet Nutrition)

Diamond Pet Foods

Spectrum Brands (United Pet Group)

J.M. Smucker (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Nestlé S.A. (Purina)

Mars Inc. (Pedigree, Whiskas)

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Nutro Products, Inc. (Mars Inc.)

Unicharm Corporation

WellPet LLC

Cargill, Inc.

The Honest Kitchen

American Pet Nutrition

Canidae Pet Food

Evangers Dog Food Company, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Pet Type

Dogs Dry Food Wet Food Treats & Snacks Supplements

Cats Dry Food Wet Food Treats & Snacks Supplements

Other Pets (Birds, Fish, Small Mammals, Reptiles) Dry Food Wet Food Treats & Snacks Supplements





By Product Type

Dry Pet Food Kibble Biscuits Other Dry Formats

Wet Pet Food Canned Food Pouch Food

Pet Treats and Snacks Biscuits Jerky Rawhide Dental Chews Training Treats

Pet Supplements Joint Health Digestive Health Skin & Coat Health Weight Management Multivitamins





By Ingredient Type

Animal-based Ingredients Poultry Beef Fish Lamb Other Animal Proteins

Plant-based Ingredients Grains (Rice, Wheat, Corn, Barley) Vegetables (Carrots, Peas, Sweet Potatoes) Fruits (Blueberries, Apples, etc.)

Others (Functional Ingredients) Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics



By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail Pet Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Veterinary Clinics

Online Retail E-commerce Platforms Direct-to-Consumer Brands





By Formulation Type

Organic & Natural Pet Food

Conventional Pet Food

By Price Category

Premium Pet Food

Super Premium Pet Food

Economy Pet Food



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

