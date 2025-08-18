iQor Appoints Natalie Beckerman as EVP and Chief Business Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), today announced the appointment of Natalie Beckerman as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer. Reporting directly to iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley, Beckerman will serve as Crowley's strategic and operational partner, driving execution across enterprise-wide priorities and ensuring seamless coordination among the executive leadership team.

“Natalie’s exceptional ability to bridge strategy and execution, combined with her expertise in scaling customer engagement operations, positions her to help iQor accelerate our growth and drive transformative initiatives,” said Crowley. “Her collaborative approach and proven track record in driving innovative solutions will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our clients worldwide.”

In her new role, Beckerman will lead strategic and transformation initiatives, executive leadership enablement, strategic communications and brand presence, operational excellence and business insights, as well as partnerships and growth. She will continue to drive iQor’s strategic expansion and unlock value through customer-centric solutions and strong global partnerships.

“There has never been a more pivotal time in the customer contact and BPO industry — technology is accelerating, expectations are rising, and the companies that win will be those that unite innovation with a human touch. Joining iQor as Chief Business Officer allows me to help lead that charge, shaping the future of customer experience alongside one of the most agile, people-powered, and forward-thinking teams in the industry,” said Beckerman.

Beckerman brings more than two decades of experience in building and transforming customer support operations at scale. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Customer Support Operations at IHG Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Global Contact Center Operations at Leaf Home, Vice President of Operational Strategy for Rocket Mortgage, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Fidelity National Home Warranty.

Beckerman is known for her ability to build new business, increase revenue, and energize teams with her signature collaboration, humor, and energy. She was recently inducted into the CCWomen Hall of Fame and named among the CX Network Top 30 Contact Center Leaders. Beckerman also serves on the CCW Advisory Board and the CMP Research Advisory Board.

