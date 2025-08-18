FinovateAwards Winners to be announced on September 9, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products, and academic research services agency, will host the FinovateAwards (“event”) , recognizing the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life, on September 10, 2025. The winners will be announced at FinovateFall , a cutting-edge fintech conference that will be held in person from September 8-10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York City.

FinovateAwards celebrates the fintech industry’s best and brightest across a staggering 30 award categories which include Best Anti-Fraud/AML Solution; Best Banking as a Service Provider; Best Consumer Lending; Best Customer Experience Solution; Best Digital Bank; Best Financial Mobile App; and exciting new categories such as Best Marketing/Customer Acquisition Solution, Best Cryptocurrency Application for FIs, Excellence in Open Banking, and more.

The full list of award categories can be viewed at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories/

Finalists include leading banks, fintech firms, accelerators, innovators, and senior executives who are developing products and solutions at the cutting edge of the sector to positively impact the broader financial ecosystem and beyond.

The winners will be selected by a star-studded roster of expert judges who act as neutral arbiters, including Mary Wisniewski , Editor-at-Large, Cornerstone Advisors; Greg Palmer , Vice President, Strategy, Finovate; Shelley Pitman , Partner, Advintro; Glen Sarvady , Founder, 154 Advisors, among nearly 30 eminent personalities.

The full list of judges can be viewed at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/meet-the-judges/

With over a decade as the market leader in financial events, FinovateAwards is the ideal platform for winners and finalists to generate extensive global coverage and raise the profile of their respective brands. The winners as well as finalists will also receive state-of-the-art promotional tools to drive their branding strategy.

The 2024 winners included exciting startups as well as marquee companies and included names such as JP Morgan AWM; Pathwards, N.A.; Prosper; Millenium BCP and Industrial Bank of Korea among others.

Brands can also benefit from participating in bespoke sponsorship packages to elevate visibility in the financial ecosystem at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/sponsorship/

Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy at Finovate said, “At Finovate, we provide a platform for leading fintech firms to showcase their latest innovations to a wide variety of decision-makers from across the industry. We love celebrating success, and we’re excited to recognize the companies and individuals that are pushing us all forward. FinovateFall is a must-attend event for anyone who’s serious about the fintech innovation space, and announcing the Finovate Awards winners while we’re there is always one of my favorite parts of the year.”

For more information on the FinovateAwards, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

General Contact

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications