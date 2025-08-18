Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market to Reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America leads market expansion as companies advance next-generation ophthalmic therapies to address rising prevalence of vision-threatening diseases

The global ophthalmology drugs market, valued at US$18.34 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$26.28 billion by the end of the period. This growth trajectory reflects a convergence of demographic shifts, scientific breakthroughs, and strategic industry initiatives that are redefining the competitive landscape.

Aging Populations Fueling Demand for Vision Care

As global populations age, the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and other retinal disorders is surging. AMD alone has emerged as a leading cause of blindness among older adults, driving substantial demand for anti-VEGF therapies. Market leaders such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Roche are capitalizing on this trend with blockbuster treatments including Eylea® (aflibercept), Lucentis® (ranibizumab), and Vabysmo® (faricimab), the latter offering dual-action inhibition for improved durability and reduced injection frequency. Recent genetic research has deepened understanding of AMD’s hereditary risk, opening the door for more targeted and personalized therapies.

Market Headwinds: Off-Label Drug Use and Treatment Non-Adherence

While innovation accelerates, the market faces challenges from entrenched off-label practices—most notably the use of bevacizumab (Avastin®) for AMD, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR) due to its cost advantage over branded biologics. Such practices, supported by clinical evidence and policy decisions in key markets, continue to restrain uptake of newer, higher-priced drugs.

Treatment adherence also remains a critical barrier, with frequent intravitreal injections impacting patient compliance. Studies across multiple geographies reveal that nearly half of AMD patients discontinue therapy within two years, underscoring the need for less invasive, longer-acting solutions.

Strategic Shifts Toward Next-Generation Modalities

In response, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are accelerating development of novel delivery systems and advanced modalities. Gene therapies such as Adverum Biotechnologies’ Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), now in Phase III trials, promise one-time interventions to halt disease progression. Hydrogels and sustained-release platforms are also under investigation to reduce treatment burden. The competitive environment is intensifying, with market leaders strengthening portfolios through partnerships, biosimilar launches, and emerging cell therapies. Notably, Bayer and BlueRock Therapeutics have advanced OpCT-001, an iPSC-derived candidate for primary photoreceptor diseases, following FDA Fast Track designation in February 2025.

Regional Leadership and Market Segmentation

North America remains the dominant market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early disease detection, and favorable reimbursement frameworks, including Medicare coverage for anti-VEGF therapies.



By molecule, aflibercept leads global share, offering high binding strength, improved retinal penetration, and reduced injection frequency. By indication, AMD continues to hold the largest market share, driven by its chronic nature, aging demographics, and expanding therapeutic options.

Competitive Landscape

Four global players—Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Bayer, and Novartis—command 80–85% of market revenues, leveraging strategic investments, product innovation, and regulatory advantages to sustain leadership. The remainder of the market consists of agile regional players and emerging biopharma firms targeting niche indications and cost-sensitive segments.

Recent Strategic Developments

Teva partnered with Klinge Biopharma and Formycon (Feb 2025) to commercialize FYB203, an aflibercept biosimilar, in Europe and Israel.

Outlook Therapeutics entered an agreement with Cencora (Sep 2022) for US commercialization of Lytenava, an ophthalmic bevacizumab formulation.

Roche secured EMA approval (Dec 2024) for Vabysmo prefilled syringe, the first bispecific antibody PFS for retinal conditions in the EU.

Roche India launched Vabysmo domestically (Mar 2024) for wet AMD and DME.

Klingle and MS Pharma (May 2024) formed a commercialization partnership for FYB203 across the Middle East and North Africa.

Why This Matters Now

The ophthalmology drugs market stands at a pivotal moment, balancing the urgent need for innovative, long-lasting treatments with the economic realities of healthcare systems worldwide. For industry leaders and investors, the next five years will define competitive positioning in a sector critical to preserving vision and quality of life for an aging global population.

