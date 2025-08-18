Culinary Icon Andrew Zimmern to Host The Wisconsin Cheese Ball, Marquee Event of The Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a celebration that unites artisanship, culture, and culinary indulgence, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin announces Emmy-winning and James Beard Award-winning chef, television host, and cultural tastemaker Andrew Zimmern as the official host of The Wisconsin Cheese Ball: A Night in Lights, the marquee event of The Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 26, at The Sylvee in Madison.

Zimmern, a four-time James Beard Award winner known for his culinary storytelling and global palate, brings his passion for artisan food to the heart of Wisconsin’s cheese country. At the Wisconsin Cheese Ball, he will guide guests through an evening of curated flavor, featuring local cheesemakers and lively entertainment, opened by DJ Shawna, official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, and headlined by The Pork Tornadoes, a Midwest band known for electrifying live shows and high-energy covers.

Event Offers Immersive Cheese Experiences

“A Night in Lights” delivers an evening of immersive flavor exploration, thoughtfully chosen and assembled entertainment and the finest expressions of Wisconsin, The State of Cheese™ artisanship. Attendees will journey through a series of elevated, cheese-centric encounters, including:

The Cheese Bar – A lavish spread of hand-selected Wisconsin cheeses, with cheesemongers cutting cheese to order.

The Cheese Tyromancer – A whimsical encounter with the cheese tyromancer, Jennifer Billock, who interprets cheese preferences to divine the future.

Sensory Cheese Experiences – Guests can explore refined pairings that highlight the nuances of terroir, texture, and technique. Offerings include bold combinations of cheese and spice, a raclette melting station, and a live demonstration by Chef Giovanni Novella as he hand-pulls fresh mozzarella.

“Wisconsin’s cheese culture is second to none,” says Zimmern. “To host a celebration that honors the craftsmanship, creativity, and bold spirit of these makers—it’s a true privilege. This isn’t just about cheese; it’s about culture, community, and a shared love of extraordinary food.”

VIP Lounge Elevates the Experience

New this year, guests can upgrade to a VIP Lounge ticket for exclusive access to:

Early access and meet and greet with Andrew Zimmern

Suite seating with premier views of the main stage and programming

Open bar including craft cocktails, signature mocktails, wine and local brews

Exclusive access to a carefully chosen selection of artisan Wisconsin cheeses

A premium Art of Cheese Festival swag bag

VIP ticket quantities are limited. Early reservation is strongly encouraged. Secure your spot by visiting wisconsincheese.com/art-of-cheese/events/wisconsin-cheese-ball-a-night-in-lights.

Tickets on Sale Now

The Wisconsin Cheese Ball is the season's must-attend event for food lovers, turophiles, and anyone who appreciates bold flavor and artisan tradition.

Early Bird Pricing ends August 25 – don’t wait to indulge. Tickets are available now at www.artofcheesefestival.com.

About the Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival: The Art of Cheese Festival is an initiative by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, developed to highlight the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation behind the state’s world-renowned cheese industry. Learn more at www.artofcheesefestival.com.



About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. Founded in 1983, DFW's mission is to develop markets for Wisconsin's dairy products and support the state's dairy industry. Learn more at www.WisconsinDairy.org.

