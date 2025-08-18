Equator Expands Customer Network with Leading Real Estate and Mortgage Companies

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equator®, an Altisource® (NASDAQ: ASPS) business and a leading SaaS platform for real estate transaction management, today announced the addition of four prominent organizations to its growing list of customers, including Renovo Financial (RF Mortgage Services Corporation) and HGF Management.

These companies join a robust network of investors, servicers, brokerages, and real estate professionals that leverage Equator’s technology to help streamline workflows, improve transparency, and enhance portfolio management efficiency.

“Equator’s platform is designed to help clients achieve greater scalability and control across the property lifecycle,” said Chakri K. Uruma, Vice President - SaaS Products at Altisource. “Our continued growth with organizations like these demonstrates the value of an integrated solution that combines automation, compliance, and real-time data visibility.”

“Equator’s evolution from a platform focused primarily on default lifecycle management to one that supports broader asset management represents a significant strategic milestone for us,” said Israel Meir, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Altisource. “Welcoming customers like Renovo Financial and HGF Management, reinforces that vision. These organizations are leveraging our platform not only for operational efficiency but also to help optimize portfolio performance across the entire property lifecycle for faster decision-making and improved outcomes.”

Equator continues to invest in its platform, expanding features and incorporating AI-driven capabilities that enable clients to manage properties more efficiently, gain predictive insights, and adapt to a rapidly evolving real estate market.

To learn more about Equator, visit www.EquatorPro.ai.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

About Equator®

Equator, part of the Altisource family of businesses, is a leading SaaS platform that connects servicers, investors, agents, and vendors in a secure and transparent ecosystem. With tools for property marketing, transaction management, and compliance, Equator enables clients to streamline processes, reduce costs, and make data-driven decisions.

