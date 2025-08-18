Road Safety Market Targeting USD 61.97 Billion by 2034 | Towards Automotive

Ottawa, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global road safety market size stood at USD 24.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 61.97 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The road safety market is growing significantly due to the rising number of accidents, which necessitates the expansion of safety measures to mitigate potential hazards and save as many lives as possible. The market relates the use of technological advancements to lower the mishaps and improve road safety with the help of technology, safety measures in vehicles, and educating people.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Access Report Sample: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/download-sample/1253

Key Highlights of the Road Safety Market

By region, Europe dominated the road safety market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to growing safety measures taken for people and safety initiatives taken by the government as well.

By solution, the red light and speed enforcement segment dominated the road safety market, whereas the automatic number plate or license plate recognition segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By service, the professional service segment led the road safety market, whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to the high demand for outsourcing such services.



Market Overview

The road safety market is essential for lowering the rising accident cases observed these days due to the reckless driving observed by the young and Gen Z generation. The market also involves the use of technology, guiding the population regarding road safety and infrastructure improvements to enhance safety. The key components of the market involve traffic management systems, automated enforcement systems, pedestrian safety measures, and vehicle safety measures.

Use of technologically advanced features such as AI, ML, and IoT has also helped to elevate the road safety market and enhance the security measures to lower the rising number of accidents. Government strict regulations to enhance road safety, educating the population about safe driving and following traffic rules, and various other similar measures, are also some of the factors helping the growth of the road safety market. Rapid urbanization, growing vehicle ownership, and infrastructure development are also some of the vital factors helpful for the growth of the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardsautomotive.com

Key Role of Artificial Intelligence in Road Safety Market:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

AI powers features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking, allowing vehicles to detect hazards and act quicker than human drivers.

AI powers features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking, allowing vehicles to detect hazards and act quicker than human drivers. Real-Time Traffic Monitoring & Smart Management

By processing live data from sensors and cameras, AI enables responsive traffic control—adjusting signal timings, detecting disruptions, and optimizing flow to reduce accidents.

By processing live data from sensors and cameras, AI enables responsive traffic control—adjusting signal timings, detecting disruptions, and optimizing flow to reduce accidents. Predictive Analytics for Accident Prevention

AI systems forecast high-risk areas by analyzing historical trends, weather, and traffic behavior, enabling preemptive safety measures like signage improvements and resource allocation.

AI systems forecast high-risk areas by analyzing historical trends, weather, and traffic behavior, enabling preemptive safety measures like signage improvements and resource allocation. Driver Behavior Monitoring

AI tools detect distraction, fatigue, and aggressive driving in real time, delivering alerts or interventions to correct unsafe habits.

New Trends in the Road Safety Market

Use of AI and ML is helping the growth of the road safety market by enhancing traffic monitoring, predictive analysis, and accident prevention.

Real-time information exchange and ADAS systems in automated vehicles and the vehicle-to-everything segment are also helping the market by improving connectivity and lowering the chances of mishaps.

Smart city projects with enhanced safety infrastructure and real-time traffic monitoring are also helping the growth of the road safety market.

Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is helpful for easy toll collection, parking management, and allowing the population to ensure compliance with government-laid rules and regulations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the road safety market?

Multiple factors in recent times have helped the growth of the road safety market. A rising number of accidents, increased vehicle ownership, urbanization, and an increasing number of vehicles on the road are some of the primary factors helping the growth of the market.

Supportive government regulations, investment in enhanced infrastructure for road safety, and the use of advanced technological features for the safety of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and people walking on the streets are also helping the growth of the market. Technological features such as the introduction of ADAS systems, AI, ML, and automated enforcement systems are also helping the growth of the market by enhancing safety regulations.

Challenge

High implementation costs of advanced technologies are restraining the growth of the market.

Use of advanced technological methods for enhancing road safety is one of the major restraints in the growth of the road safety market. Technologies such as intelligent traffic systems, automated enforcement tools, AI, and ML can lead to high budgets for road safety. Hence, countries with budget issues may step back from such scenarios, leading to a dip in the market’s growth. Lack of skilled people to operate the advanced traffic systems is also one of the major hindrances in the growth of the road safety market.

Opportunity

Advancements in satellite technology are helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Advancements in satellite technology for enhanced real-time monitoring, traffic management, and managing traffic are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the road safety market in the foreseeable period. High involvement of satellite-based systems in vehicles and navigation systems for better traffic management is also helping the growth of the market. Such systems are also helping by offering real-time accident updates, roadwork alerts, and accident notifications. Satellite technology is also helping to improve communication and smooth the functions of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-everything infrastructure.

Get the latest insights on automotive industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Analysis

By Solution

The red light and speed enforcement segment led the road safety market as it aids in road safety in the form of red light cameras and speed detection cameras. Hence, the segment can keep a tap on speeding and red-light violations. Hence, it also helps in improving evidence-based systems and detecting traffic violations with ease, compelling people to follow strict traffic rules and lowering the chances of accidents. Governments and municipalities are also increasingly using the red light and speed enforcement technology to help lower the chances of accidents and keep evidence of population driving more than the permissible speed.

The ANPR/ALPR segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the growth of the road safety market. The red light cameras are helpful to detect speeding, and automatic license plate recognition for complete details of the vehicle over-speeding helps in easy detection of the rule-violating population. The segment is also actively involved in traffic management, security, and law enforcement. Such systems are also helpful for toll collections, parking management, and traffic monitoring.

By Service

The professional services segment led the road safety market as it ensures the effective implementation and management of safety solutions. The segment is inclusive of segments such as consultation, system integration, training, and maintenance services, which are essential for enhancing road safety. The segment also highlights the importance of professional services integrated for designing, installing, training workers, and regular monitoring.

The managed services segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the growth of the road safety market. The segment involves offering and managing various road safety services, helping to enhance road safety, and allowing the growth of the market. The segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the high demand of customers for outsourcing such services to save time.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Insights

Europe Road Safety Market Trends:

Europe dominated the road safety market due to various factors helping the growth of the market, such as urbanization, rising population with vehicle ownership, and improving standard of living. A denser population of cities, leading to higher traffic, is also helping the growth of the market. The advanced safety systems help in better traffic management and allow people to choose the right directions with less traffic with the help of improved satellite technology. Europe’s inclination towards the integration of smart cities utilizing advanced technology such as AI, ML, and IoT is also helping the growth of the road safety market.

United Kingdom Road Safety Market Trends:

The UK is advancing AI deployment in traffic management and road maintenance. Innovative AI traffic lights tested in Scotland prioritize cyclists, detecting them ahead of cars to improve safety.

AI-based pothole detection using vehicle-mounted cameras and image analysis is being evaluated, though institutional and financial hurdles remain to scale such systems nationwide.

Additionally, the UK is establishing the Road Safety Investigation Branch (RSIB) to study road incidents and guide policy in line with emerging technologies like self-driving vehicles.



Asia Pacific Road Safety Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the growth of the road safety market. Government initiatives and rules for enhanced safety, safety of pedestrians, and cyclists, are also some of the growth factors of the market in the foreseeable period. Urbanization, smart city integration, and the use of advanced technology are also helping the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the road safety market. Collaboration between government and private stakeholders to facilitate the development and deployment of various safety solutions is also helping the growth of the market in the region.

India Road Safety Market Trends:

India is rapidly integrating AI into road safety across multiple states and cities. Kerala has deployed 726 AI-powered cameras statewide to automatically detect violations like helmet and seatbelt misuse, overspeeding, and reckless driving, resulting in a significant reduction in daily infringements.

Bengaluru uses AI-enabled cameras to issue contactless traffic challans via SMS, while Delhi employs an AI-driven Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) with 3D radar and high-resolution cameras to monitor red-light and speed violations.

Elevate your automotive strategy with Towards Automotive. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Developments in the Road Safety Market

In August 2025, in India, the Government of Odisha partnered with IIT Madras to develop a real-time Road Safety Dashboard, titled ‘Road Awareness and Traffic Harmony’. The main aim of the digital platform is to integrate various road safety efforts under a single tech-driven ecosystem.

In August 2025, Lucknow, India, announced the launch of its AI-based system targeting the increasing number of accidents and improving enforcement efficiency with the help of big data analytics.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Road Safety Market, designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions in the Road Safety Market.

Access Now: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/contact-us

Key Players Profiled in the Road Safety Market

American Traffic Solutions (Verra Mobility)

Conduent

IDEMIA

Jenoptik

Kapsch TraficCom

Cubic Corporation

Dahua Technology

FLIR Services, Inc.

Motorola Solutions

Redflex Holdings

Sensys Gatso Group AB

Siemens

Swarco

Teledyne FLIR

Vitronic



Road Safety Market Segments

By Solution

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Incident Detection & Response

Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/ALPR)

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/price/1253

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardsautomotive.com

About Us

Towards Automotive is a leading research and consulting firm specializing in the global automotive industry. We deliver actionable insights across key segments such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, connected cars, automotive software, aftermarket services, and more. Our expert team supports both global enterprises and start-ups with tailored research on market trends, technology, and consumer behavior. With a focus on accuracy and innovation, we empower clients to make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Stay Connected with Towards Automotive:

Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards AutoTech

Visit Towards Automotive for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Automotive

APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44

Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates: