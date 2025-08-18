Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market to Expand USD 8.82 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market surpassed at USD 5.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach to nearly USD 8.82 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.74%, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research. Majorly, growing organ failures and organ rejection during transplantation are driving demand for immunosuppressant drugs in the global market.

Key Takeaways

North America led the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market share by 40%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the studied years.

By drug class, the calcineurin inhibitors segment was dominant in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By drug class, the antiproliferative agents segment is expected to witness notable expansion in the predicted timeframe.

By transplant type, the kidney segment dominated the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market in 2024.

By transplant type, the lung segment is expected to register rapid expansion during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs are drugs that defeat the body's immune system to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ. Nowadays, the increasing organ transplant surgeries and accelerating cases of organ failure are impacting the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market development. Ongoing progression encompasses new mTOR inhibitors, agents targeting the CD40-CD40 ligand interaction, and the exploration of cell-based therapies.

Whereas, these breakthroughs focused on enhancing patient outcomes by overcoming toxicity and escalating graft survival. Besides this, a growing demand for customized treatment is also influencing the overall market growth.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in the Expansion of The Market?

A crucial growth factor driving the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market growth, such as a rise in end-stage renal disease, liver disease, and diabetes, which require organ transplantation, is widely demand for immunosuppressants. Alongside, raised emphasis on multi-organ transplants is also developing a demand for combination immunosuppressant therapies. Furthermore, advances in diagnostic tools for monitoring organ rejection are resulting in the development of specialized immunosuppressant drugs.

What Are the Ongoing Trends Associated with the Market?

Mainly, the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market is experiencing innovations in technologies involved in transplant procedures, associated with optimized immunosuppressant drug therapies, which are increasingly propelling higher success rates and longer graft survival.

In July 2025, to expand access to lifesaving care in Eastern Virginia, Riverside Health and UVA Health entered into a strategic partnership to include liver transplant services.

In April 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Makana Therapeutics made a collaboration on preclinical xenotransplantation research and development.

What Is the Emerging Limitation in the Market?

Shortage of donor organs is primarily challenging the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. Moreover, developing side effects due to immunosuppressant drugs, like accelerated risk of infection, kidney dysfunction, and other severe complications, are creating a vital barrier to market development. Apart from this, patient adherence to drug regimens is also a restraint, with factors, including side effects, expenses, and lifestyle changes, contributing to non-compliance.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

North America was dominant in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market share by 40%. As this region fosters well-developed healthcare facilities and transplant centers, which are equipped with novel cutting-edge technology is fueling the market expansion. This further fulfils the requirement for immunosuppressants. Additionally, the presence of advanced and favourable policies in North America confirms that they will offer access to the essential drugs, such as immunosuppressants, after transplantation.

For instance,

In January 2025, Leidos collaborated with CareDx, the transplant company, to drive a significant modernization of the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market, the Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth in the coming years. Progressive healthcare investments and spending, especially in China, India, and Japan, are supporting access to transplant services, and evolving healthcare infrastructure is driving the Asia Pacific’s market expansion. As well as this also encompasses optimized diagnostic capabilities that will assist in finding more patients eligible for transplants, further boosting the demand for immunosuppressant drugs.

For this market,

In September 2024, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare had approved voclosporin, a second-generation calcineurin inhibitor, in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) to treat lupus nephritis (LN).



Segmental Insights

By drug class analysis

How did the Calcineurin Inhibitors Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The calcineurin inhibitors segment held a major share in 2024 and will grow rapidly in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. The use of cyclosporine and tacrolimus in the prevention of organ rejection after transplantation and immunosuppression in kidney transplantation is acting as a major aspect in this segment.

CNIs like tacrolimus are also utilized in preventing or treating GVHD, a complication in bone marrow transplantation. Currently, the market is emphasizing the reduction of CNI use or detecting other choices due to their side effects.

On the other hand, the antiproliferative agents segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR. Across the globe, the growing number of organ transplants, mainly kidney transplants, propels the demand for immunosuppressant drugs, including antiproliferative agents, to prevent rejection.

As well as antiproliferative agents play a major role in the maintenance of long-term graft survival by defeating the immune response against the transplanted organ. The segment will further expand through the application of Mycophenolate Mofetil (MMF) to inhibit purine synthesis, hindering the proliferation of T and B lymphocytes.

By transplant type analysis

What Made the Kidney Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

The kidney segment captured the biggest revenue share of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market in 2024. The segment is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, as a critical reason for kidney failure is further boosting kidney transplantation. Moreover, enhanced cases of diabetes are a crucial risk factor for kidney failure, and this further drives the increasing number of kidney transplants, with demand for immunosuppressants.

However, the lung segment is predicted to witness the fastest expansion during 2025-2034. In the world, accelerating cases of chronic lung diseases, such as COPD and pulmonary fibrosis, are impacting the need for lung transplants, which further expands the demand for immunosuppressants. Whereas, patients undergoing lung transplants are surviving longer due to novel developments in immunosuppressant therapies, contributing to a sustained demand for these drugs. Besides this, optimization in surgical procedures and post-transplant care, like excellent monitoring and management of complications, results in wider-range success rates and longer graft survival, boosting the need for immunosuppressants.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Zydus Lifesciences launched ANVIMO (Letermovir), a novel and innovative treatment for the prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and kidney transplant patients.

In February 2025, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, received the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Tacrolimus Injection 5 mg/mL.

In April 2024, United Therapeutics Corporation, a public benefit corporation, announced the world’s foremost successful transplant of a UThymoKidney.



Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Key Players

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

F. Hoffman La-Roche, Ltd.

Genzyme Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan Laboratories

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Viatris, Inc.



The organoids and spheroids market is set for remarkable growth, projected to expand from about USD 1.22 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 7.94 billion by 2034, advancing at a strong CAGR of 23.13%.

The global organoids market, valued at just USD 59 million in 2023, is also on a fast upward trajectory, expected to reach around USD 381.7 million by 2034, growing steadily at 18.5% annually.

Meanwhile, the organ-on-a-chip market is one of the fastest-growing segments. It is estimated at USD 159.48 million in 2024, with projections of USD 215.53 million in 2025, and could surge to approximately USD 3.24 billion by 2034, supported by a striking CAGR of 35.15%.

In contrast, the orthopedic implants market shows more moderate but consistent growth. Valued at USD 47.63 billion in 2024, it is set to climb to USD 50.18 billion in 2025 and further to USD 80.14 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.34%.

The infant formula market continues to expand rapidly. From USD 82.4 billion in 2024, it is forecast to rise to USD 90.27 billion in 2025 and nearly USD 207.19 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 9.55%.

Similarly, the pharmaceutical excipients market, though growing at a slower pace, shows steady momentum. It is expected to move from USD 10.41 billion in 2024 to USD 10.83 billion in 2025 and reach around USD 15.49 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.06%.

The knee replacement prosthesis market is also witnessing gradual expansion, with revenues increasing from USD 12.1 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 22.73 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.9%.

Beyond these established sectors, the drug supply chain market is rapidly evolving, with forecasts suggesting it will generate hundreds of millions in revenue during 2025–2034.

Likewise, the global cancer drug manufacturing market is expected to record substantial growth, potentially reaching several hundred million dollars over the same period.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antiproliferative Agents

mTOR Inhibitor

Steroids

Other Drug Classes



By Transplant Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Other Transplant Types

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





