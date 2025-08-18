Affidea partners with Skin Analytics to improve access to skin cancer assessment across Europe using AI technology

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affidea, a leading pan-European provider of community-based polyclinics, advanced diagnostics, and multi-specialist care, including oncology, has entered a strategic partnership with Skin Analytics, a pioneering AI company in dermatology care. This collaboration supports Affidea’s long-term vision of leveraging digital innovations to improve patient outcomes as part of its integrated skin cancer care pathway.

As part of this partnership, Affidea has implemented Skin Analytics’ DERM, an AI medical device software for the automated analysis of skin lesions. The initial implementation of DERM began in Romania and Lithuania, with Greece to follow in September. These countries were selected based on market analysis, clinical readiness and innovation focus. The aim is to improve patient access to high quality care by introducing clinically validated AI technology into the gold standard skin care pathway already in place. This enables patients’ triage while streamlining workflows. Following this first phase, Affidea plans to roll out the AI solution across additional European markets.

Dr Charles Niehaus, Executive Director for Affidea Group, stated: “Integrating cutting-edge digital innovations into clinical practice is essential to delivering the best possible care for our patients. Our partnership with Skin Analytics marks an exciting milestone, enabling us to leverage AI in supporting early detection of skin cancer and to provide even more patients with access to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment programs we already offer in our dermatology units. This collaboration is not just about introducing new technology — it’s about creating scalable, sustainable solutions that empower patients and clinical teams, address rising demand and bring timely, high-quality care across Europe.”

Neil Daly, Chief Executive Officer & founder, Skin Analytics, stated: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Affidea as our first European partner. This collaboration represents a major milestone in our mission to transform access to dermatology care using AI. By combining Affidea’s clinical excellence and pan-European reach with our proven technology, DERM, we have an opportunity to reimagine how skin cancer is identified and managed across the continent. At scale, this partnership will drive earlier diagnoses, improve access to care and support dermatology teams facing rising demand - ultimately marking history for how skin cancer care is delivered and improving outcomes for patients across Europe.”

Skin cancer remains a significant public health challenge across Europe. According to GLOBOCAN 2022 data, Europe accounts for approximately 10.4 melanoma cases per 100,000 people. Non-melanoma skin cancers were even more prevalent, with over 1.15 million cases in Europe in 20221. This burden continues to grow — age-standardised incidence rates for melanoma have risen sharply over the past decades, and non-melanoma cases now represent nearly 78% of all skin cancer diagnoses.

About DERM

DERM is an AI Medical Device (AIaMD), operating under a Class III CE mark. DERM is intended for use in the screening, triage and assessment of skin lesions suspicious for skin cancer. DERM will analyse a dermoscopic image of a skin lesion and return a suspected diagnosis and, if applicable, a referral recommendation for the lesion. DERM is indicated for use on dermoscopic images of cutaneous lesions where there is a suspicion of skin cancer in patients aged 18 years or over in any body location except where specific exclusions apply. Deployed across NHS sites in the UK, Skin Analytics pathways have seen more than 180,000 patient cases and supported the identification of over 15,500 cancers. With a negative predictive value rate of 99.9% for ruling out melanomas, the platform has become a proven tool for aiding clinical decision-making while enhancing patient access and efficiency within skin cancer pathways.

About Affidea Group

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is a leading pan-European provider of specialist healthcare services, including cancer care, community-based polyclinics and advanced diagnostic imaging. Founded in 1991, the company operates over 410 centres across 15 countries, with more than 14 million patient visits every year. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, focused on long-term value-creation with a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

For media enquiries on Affidea Group, contact oana.dumitroiu@affidea.com

About Skin Analytics

Skin Analytics was founded in 2012 by Neil Daly to help more people survive cancer. It began providing teledermatology services in 2015 and since 2020 is now deployed in 27 NHS sites across the UK, having seen more than 180,000 NHS patients and detected more than 15,500 cancers. Post-market surveillance has shown that DERM found 97% of cancers [and accurately identified over 3 out of 4 benign lesions] with a Negative Predictive Value (NPV) of 99.6 % for all skin cancers. Settings in which DERM has been deployed have been able to reduce the number of face-to-face dermatologist appointments required for the volume of suspected skin cancer referrals by 60-95%, and DERM can autonomously discharge up to 40% urgent suspected skin cancer referrals. DERM is the only Class III CE marked AI Dermatology medical device, enabling Skin Analytics to begin actively expanding its lifesaving services to Europe.

For media enquiries on Skin Analytics,

contact: skin@transatlanticent.com

__________

1Global Cancer Observatory, International Agency for Research on Cancer: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/17-non-melanoma-skin-cancer-fact-sheet.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b2f7cf-08da-450e-9cc3-c5365d9dcc03