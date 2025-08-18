Metalenz Expands Its Technologies in the Metasurface Market to Include System Level Sensing Applications

The company’s growing patent portfolio now has over 150 patent applications and issued patents that cover the design and manufacture of metasurfaces, as well as chips, modules, products, and image processing.



Metalenz advances its comprehensive IP portfolio supporting product innovations that simplify and improve 3D depth sensing, such as single element dot pattern projectors.



Metalenz continues to build on core innovations, integrating polarization-based metasurfaces into next-gen image sensing solutions as the metasurface market and use cases for consumer sensing rapidly expand.





BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalenz, a specialist in metasurface innovation and commercialization, today announces the expansion of its product and patent portfolio, which now encompasses metasurface technology and system level applications for secure biometrics. The announcement comes after issuance of patents for single element dot pattern projectors, and face recognition with polarization. These innovations enable more compact 3D sensing and biometric solutions that simplify and enhance performance across a range of high-volume consumer and industrial markets.

3rd party teardowns by Yole group have revealed metasurfaces in smartphones and tablets made by top consumer OEMs, confirming widespread mass market adoption of this new optical technology projected to exceed $2 billion in revenue by 2029 (Yole Group, Optical Metasurfaces, 2024 Report).

Metalenz holds an exclusive worldwide license to metasurface intellectual property developed in the Capasso Lab at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Combined with its own rapidly growing portfolio, Metalenz now has more than 150 patent applications and issued patents. The portfolio supports Metalenz’s existing business for simplifying 3D sensing modules as well as new products like Polar ID, where the company is providing a full-stack biometric solution from the metasurface design and hardware all the way through machine learning algorithms.

“By enabling the shift of optics production into semiconductor manufacturing, the metasurface innovation developed in the Capasso Lab and commercialized by Metalenz has redefined the sensing ecosystem. Metalenz has developed a comprehensive set of know-how, patents and algorithms designed around our core technology that is further expanding our market leadership,” said Metalenz CEO and Co-founder Rob Devlin. “We’re expanding the market for metasurface optics and use cases in consumer sensing, and will continue to build on our foundational technology as we design complete solutions around our metasurface optic for secure biometrics and new applications of polarization.”

