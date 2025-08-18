National Advertising Division Recommends The Good Feet Store Discontinue Certain Pain Relief Claims for its Arch Support System

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – August 18, 2025 — As part of its routine marketplace monitoring, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenged certain express claims and testimonials promoted by The Good Feet Store for its Arch Support System and recommended discontinuing certain unsupported pain relief claims.

Good Feet sells arch supports, including its Arch Support System. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was the substantiation of certain express claims asserting the product is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief and is engineered to “help you live the life you love without pain,” as well as customer testimonials describing how Good Feet’s arch supports instantly or completely eliminated pain and foot problems.

NAD reviewed the clinical studies provided by Good Feet and found that, due to limitations in certain study parameters, the studies were insufficiently reliable to support the challenged express pain relief claims and testimonials. As a result, NAD recommended that Good Feet discontinue them.

In its advertiser statement, Good Feet said it “will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy.