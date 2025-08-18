Simulation Software Market Surges to $36.22 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Dassault Systemes (France), Ansys (US), Autodesk (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Simulation Software Market size is estimated to grow from USD 19.95 Billion in 2024 to USD 36.22 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 % during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Simulation Software Market"

522 - Tables

63 - Figures

491 - Pages

Simulation Software Market Dynamics -

Drivers

Increasing capabilities of simulation with regard to advanced technologies

Advancements in computing power and cloud technology

Restraints

High cost of simulation software and services

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities

Growth of automotive industry

Expansion of healthcare industry

List of Top Companies in Simulation Software Market

Dassault Systemes (France)

Ansys (US)

Autodesk (US)

AVL List GmbH (Austria)

MathWorks (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Hexagon (US)

Synopsys (Canada)

Texas Instrument (US)

SAS (US)

CAE (Canada) and many more…

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative simulation technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for simulation software.

The need for realistic simulation software is fueled by the need for realistic product design, testing, training, and the increasing sophistication of the systems involved such as automotive safety systems which require crash simulations for occupant protection, aerospace systems that rely on rigorous testing of flight dynamics and mission planning, and industrial automation systems model machinery-human interactions to improve efficiency and safety. The growth of the simulation software market is further driven by technological advancements and growing demand for simulation software across different industries such as aerospace, automotive, health care, and manufacturing. Some of the key trends in the market include incorporating AI and machine learning to further improve the predictive capability of the solution and shifting towards cloud-based solutions for better accessibility and higher scalability. Key Players such as ANSYS and Dassault Systemes hold a key position in the market, whereas emerging start-ups focus on niche applications like process simulation software, computer-aided engineering (cae) software, business process management (bpm) softwares, electronic circuit simulation software, engine simulation softwareand finite element analysis. High initial costs and scarcity of people make it a tough competition, although the market's future appears bright as digital transformation continues to be in high demand.

Increased engineering design complexity and the need for efficient problem-solving and optimization demand more advanced simulation software. Simulation tools help engineers, scientists, and researchers to build virtual models of real systems and reduce the costs and risks associated with the physical prototypes. Key drivers for this market include the evolution of computing power through GPUs (graphics processing units) and cloud computing, enhanced research and development investments in aerospace, automotive, and pharma, and more significant regulatory requirements requiring rigorous testing and validation. The growing adoption of digital twins provides insights into performance and optimization, fueling the demand for simulation software.

Recent advancements in the simulation software include multi-physics simulations, where the interaction between various physical phenomena is simulated. AI-powered tools also emerged to automate workflows, optimize designs, and enable predictive analytics. Scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness have made cloud-based simulation platforms attractive for users who wish to exploit simulation technology without investing in a dedicated infrastructure set-up. Such innovations place the simulation software market on a steady growth path as industries gradually embrace digital transformation.

Given the sophistication of cyber threats, and supply chain vulnerabilities, simulation software focuses more on security and resilience. Organizations are implementing simulation tools to model attacks on their scenarios, analyze the security controls, and identify system weaknesses. Key considerations include the need to meet the cybersecurity risks, more stringent regulations like GDPR and CCPA, and innovation challenges posed by technologies like IoT and AI. The recent advances in this category include mechanisms to evaluate cybersecurity risk, test vulnerabilities, incident response planning, and model resilience supply chains for security in organizations.

By Application, Healthcare and Medical Device Simulation will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and medical device simulation market is the fastest growing segment, prompted by several key factors, such as rising demand for medical training, supported by advanced simulation software and virtual reality (VR), which has enhanced skills and confidence among healthcare professionals. Simulation software plays a vital role in surgical planning by allowing surgeons to practice complex procedures that improve patient outcomes and safety measures. This direct investment by drug manufacturers in the healthcare infrastructure is a testimony of the increasing insight into the potential that simulation may be able to present for drug development. More importantly, health optimization as shared by the pursuit of clinical trials via simulation by Sanofi, a prominent global healthcare company based in Paris, France, has engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of medicines and vaccines. Moreover, the centralized capabilities in AI and machine learning features within simulation tools enhance the predictive strengths while offering firm decisions regarding resource utilization within the clinical setting. New developments include partnerships between companies and research institutions, spurring healthcare innovations, and simulation technologies used to comply with regulations, thus enabling the safer and faster development of medical devices. It has led to patient-specific models, virtual testing, and cloud-based solutions to make simulation software one of the essential tools for enhancing training, healthcare operations optimization, and quickening medical innovation in the industry.

By Software Type, Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software accounts for a larger market size

The FEA software market is moving forward with burgeoning demands in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and electrical applications. For instance, FEA is a criterion for designing and optimizing the vehicle's structural integrity and enhancing its components' reliability, whereas in aerospace industry FEA helps in analyzing structural performance of the aircraft under different loading conditions including aerodynamics components. In the electronics and electrical applications, FEA provides a critical criterion for designing and optimizing the structural integrity of components and analyze thermal and mechanical performance of devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. Moreover, FEA helps in reducing prototyping costs and accelerated cycle times for new product development and promotes sustainability through material usage reduction and energy efficiency. North America leads the market through leaders like ANSYS and Autodesk. In contrast, due to industrialization, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly in the adoption of FEA in the coming years. As companies realize strategic value in improving product reliability, cutting development costs, and innovative complex designs, the demand for FEA will grow.

