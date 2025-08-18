C.R. England Applauds Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern Merger as Milestone for Intermodal Efficiency

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England Inc., one of the nation’s largest refrigerated carriers and a leader in Intermodal logistics, today voiced strong support for the proposed merger between Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Corporation. The company believes this coast-to-coast rail integration marks a transformative step toward faster, greener, and more cost-effective freight transportation.

By uniting the western and eastern rail networks, the merger will create a single transcontinental railroad offering uninterrupted, single-line haul service. For Intermodal providers like C.R. England Inc., this means freight can move from the Southeast to the West without switching carriers — eliminating delays and improving reliability.

Key Benefits of the Merger:

· Fuel Efficiency: Rail is three to four times more fuel-efficient than trucking. A ton of cargo can travel roughly 480 miles per gallon of diesel by rail, compared to 150 miles by truck. This shift reduces fuel use and lowers costs for shippers.

· Environmental Impact: Rail emits up to 75% less greenhouse gases than trucks. One Intermodal train can replace about 500 trucks, easing highway congestion and wear. The merger will expand access to rail, helping companies reduce their carbon footprints.

· Faster, Reliable Service: Coast-to-coast shipments will arrive 1–2 days sooner by staying on a single railroad. For time-sensitive goods like food and consumer products, this speed and consistency are game-changers — especially during truck capacity crunches.

Zach England, Chief Operating Officer of C.R. England, emphasized the merger’s long-term significance:

“As a fourth-generation trucking executive, I’ve seen our industry evolve from my great-grandfather’s Model T to today’s Intermodal networks. A seamless coast-to-coast rail carrier is something we’ve dreamed about for years. This merger lets us combine the best of rail and trucking — moving freight farther with less fuel and fewer emissions, then delivering the last mile by truck. It means faster transit, greater capacity, and lower costs. For our customers, that translates to improved supply chain efficiency and savings we can pass on to consumers. It’s better for our business, our customers, and the country.”

C.R. England Inc., has long embraced Intermodal innovation, pioneering double-stack refrigerated container rail service in 2010. The company is excited to see rail and trucking become even more integrated under a unified transcontinental network. The efficiencies gained will enhance the sustainability and resilience of U.S. freight transport, supporting economic growth and connectivity.

C.R. England Inc., commends Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern for their forward-looking vision and looks forward to the Surface Transportation Board’s favorable review. The company is eager to collaborate with the combined railroad to maximize the benefits of rail for shippers and everyday Americans.

