AESO Restructured Energy Market (REM) Design Release

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a media availability session to speak about the finalized design for the province’s Restructured Energy Market (REM). The AESO will share details on how the REM will strengthen reliability, improve affordability, and attract private investment to meet future energy needs. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Who: Aaron Engen, President & CEO

Nicole LeBlanc, Vice President, Markets

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT Location: Online via Teams (click here to register) Why: As the Independent System Operator, the AESO plays an instrumental role in developing and operating the electricity market to ensure it remains fair, efficient and openly competitive. Background: REM Technical Design | AESO Engage Contact: AESO Media Relations at media@aeso.ca

