Aircraft EWIS Market is Forecasted to Reach US$3.3 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft EWIS market size was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft EWIS market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$2.3 billion Market Size in 2034 US$3.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$31.47 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Application Type Avionics Leading Product Type Built-to-Print Leading Purpose Type General-Purpose EWIS Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft EWIS Market:

The global aircraft EWIS market is segmented based on platform type, application type, product type, purpose type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The market of aircraft EWIS is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing production rate of various commercial aircraft is the major factor behind the exceptional growth in the commercial aerospace category. According to Boeing’s 2024-2043 commercial market outlook, an estimated 43,975 commercial and regional aircraft will be delivered over the next two decades, ensuring sustained growth in the commercial aerospace industry.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into avionics, interiors, propulsion systems, airframes, and other applications. Avionics applications are anticipated to remain dominant; however, interior applications are expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market over the next nine years.

Avionics applications dominate the market due to their high wiring complexity, critical role in aircraft operations, and rapid technological advancements. Frequent upgrades and retrofits also contribute to their dominant share.

The growing emphasis on improving passenger experiences and the modernization of existing fleets with advanced IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) systems are key drivers contributing to the fastest growth of the interior segment.

Based on purpose type –

The market is segmented into general-purpose EWIS and special-purpose EWIS. General purpose is expected to remain the dominant, whereas special purpose is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market over the next nine years .

. The general-purpose segment is dominant because it covers a wide range of essential wiring needs across all major aircraft systems, including lighting, power distribution, environmental controls, and basic communication lines .

Additionally, general-purpose wiring is used throughout the entire aircraft, contributing to its larger share compared to more specialized or mission-specific wiring applications.

Based on end-user type –

The aircraft EWIS market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is expected to remain the dominant and faster-growing end-user type over the next nine years .

. OE is estimated to remain the sole source of demand for EWIS in the foreseeable future. The aftermarket holds a negligible share of the market. EWIS do not need to be replaced because their life span is almost the same as the aircraft’s life.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next nine years, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the same period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

North America is projected to continue being the largest market for aerospace EWIS during the next nine years, due to the strong presence of key aircraft manufacturers and high demand for advanced wiring systems. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate, boosted by the fast growth of the aviation industry, higher aircraft production, and rising air travel in the region.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for EWIS from 2024 to 2034. The USA will continue to drive regional growth, with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier suppliers, EWIS providers, and MRO companies. Most of the major players in the EWIS market have their presence in the region to cater to the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partners for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth during 2024 and 2034. The region’s market is majorly driven by the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for multiple programs; increasing production and procurement of military aircraft owing to the rising defense budget and growing territorial disputes among key economies; and the indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market.



Aircraft EWIS Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Recovery in air passenger traffic.

Rising aircraft fleet size.

Increasing military expenditure.

Aging aircraft fleet size.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft EWIS Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, and regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

Latécoère

GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose PLC)

Ducommun Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Glenair



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft EWIS Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



