Aircraft Stowage Market is Forecasted to Reach US$828 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$529 million Market Size in 2034 US$828 million Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$8.01 billion Leading Aircraft Type Narrow-Body Aircraft Leading Stowage Type Overhead Stowage Bins Leading Sales Channel Type SFE Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Stowage Market:

The global aircraft stowage market is segmented based on aircraft type, stowage type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets.

Narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the dominant segment of the market in the foreseeable future . The anticipated rise in production rates for the A320 series, B737, and A220 creates new supply chain opportunities. In addition, leading suppliers of stowage bins, particularly overhead bins, focus on developing advanced bin systems for narrow-body aircraft. These innovations help airlines maximize baggage capacity in the overhead compartments, allowing for the accommodation of more luggage.

. The anticipated rise in production rates for the A320 series, B737, and A220 creates new supply chain opportunities. In addition, leading suppliers of stowage bins, particularly overhead bins, focus on developing advanced bin systems for narrow-body aircraft. These innovations help airlines maximize baggage capacity in the overhead compartments, allowing for the accommodation of more luggage. Delays in the market entry of B777x and B787’s glitch dented the growth of the wide-body aircraft stowage market demand. However, it is expected that the market will bounce back at an impressive rate in the coming years, driven by B777x, B787, A350XWB, and A330 neo.

Based on stowage type –

The market is segmented into overhead stowage bins and other stowage types.

Overhead bins are anticipated to be the dominant segment in the forthcoming years . Overhead stowage bins are used in all major platforms, including B737, B767, B787, A320 family, and A350XWB.

Overhead stowage bins are used in all major platforms, including B737, B767, B787, A320 family, and A350XWB. New product developments in overhead stowage bins targeting the aftermarket are the key factor driving the demand for overhead stowage bins.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

OE is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period.

Aircraft manufacturers are working closely with stowage solution providers during the design phase to ensure seamless integration and optimal utilization of cabin space. Such collaborations strengthen the OE segment's position in the market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Factors supporting the demand for aircraft overhead stowage bins in North America are the presence of several aircraft OEMs and tier players.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is witnessing a rise in demand for air travel, which has led airlines to make new orders for aircraft of a newer generation.



Aircraft Stowage Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growth in aircraft deliveries.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft programs.

Market entry of new players.

Higher focus on inorganic growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Stowage Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Collins Aerospace

The Boeing Company (Boeing Encore and Boeing IRC)

Bucher Leichtbau AG

EFW GmbH

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Diehl Aviation)

Euro-Composites Corporation.



