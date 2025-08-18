Core Material Kitting Market is Forecasted to Reach US$513.2 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global core material kitting market size was valued at US$384.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$513.2 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global core material kitting market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$384.8 million Market Size in 2031 US$513.2 million Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2025-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2031 US$3.25 billion Leading End-Use Industry Type Wind Energy Leading Core Material Type Foam Core Leading Foam Core Type PET Foam Core Leading Process Type Machining Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Core Material Kitting Market:

The global core material kitting market is segmented based on end-use industry type, core material type, foam core type, process type, and region.

Based on end-use industry type –

The market is segmented into wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, transportation, construction, and other end-use industries.

Wind energy is expected to remain the largest market for core material kitting during the forecast period . Rising demand for an alternative source of energy has led to an increased focus by various governments and non-government institutions on the wind energy industry.

. Rising demand for an alternative source of energy has led to an increased focus by various governments and non-government institutions on the wind energy industry. Increasing wind turbine installation coupled with the installation of longer rotor blades has resulted in a greater penetration of sandwich panels constructed with foam and balsa core materials. This factor is acting as the prime driver for the core material kitting market in wind energy.

Based on core material type –

The market is segmented as foam core and balsa. Foam core is further bifurcated into PVC, PET, and others.

Foam core is expected to remain the market’s larger category during the forecast period .

. Foam core is widely used in wind energy and marine composite parts, owing to its low specific weight and high mechanical rigidity and stiffness.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific will continue as the largest market for core material kitting during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

The growth engine of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the large wind turbine installation coupled with the regional expansion of major core material suppliers in the region; the growing penetration of composites in the transportation industry; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for the B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; indigenous aircraft programs such as the C919; and the expanding construction industry.

Likewise, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for core material kitting during the forecast period, owing to an expected increase in offshore wind turbine installations in Europe and a healthy recovery in the aerospace & defense industry.



Core Material Kitting Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Expected rise in wind turbine installations.

Expected increase in aircraft fleets.

Expected recovery in automotive production.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Core Material Kitting Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

3A Composites GmbH

Diab International AB

Gurit Holding AG

InCom Group.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Core Material Kitting Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast, trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



