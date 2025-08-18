Anchors Market is Forecasted to Reach US$6.0 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anchors market size was valued at US$4.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global anchors market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$4.6 billion Market Size in 2031 US$6.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.8% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$42.5 billion Leading Product Type Post-Installed Anchors Leading Substrate Type Concrete Leading End-User Type Infrastructure Leading Region Europe Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Anchors Market:

The global anchors market is segmented based on product type, substrate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on product type –

The anchors market is segmented by product type into cast-in anchors and post-installed anchors.

Post-installed anchors are anticipated to be the dominant product type during the forecast period . This dominance is primarily attributed to their ease of installation, greater flexibility, and compatibility with a wide range of construction scenarios.

. This dominance is primarily attributed to their ease of installation, greater flexibility, and compatibility with a wide range of construction scenarios. Post-installed anchors offer significant advantages over cast-in anchors, especially in projects where anchors need to be installed after the concrete has already set. This makes them ideal for both new constructions and retrofitting in existing structures. Unlike cast-in anchors, which require precise pre-planning and placement during the initial concrete pour, post-installed anchors allow for greater accuracy in positioning and alignment, minimizing the risk of errors during installation.

Furthermore, the growing trend toward rapid construction and modular building methods has increased the demand for solutions that can be installed quickly and adjusted as needed. Post-installed anchors meet this demand by enabling faster project turnaround times while maintaining high levels of performance and safety. Their adaptability to various substrates, such as concrete, masonry, and natural stone, further enhances their application across diverse construction environments. As a result, the segment is projected to maintain its leading position in the anchors market over the coming years.

Based on substrate type –

The market is segmented by substrate type into concrete, masonry, natural stone, and other substrates.

Concrete is projected to hold the largest share of the anchors market by substrate type during the forecast period . This dominance is largely driven by the widespread use of concrete as a primary construction material across infrastructure, commercial, industrial, and residential projects.

. This dominance is largely driven by the widespread use of concrete as a primary construction material across infrastructure, commercial, industrial, and residential projects. Concrete structures form the foundation of most modern construction, including buildings, bridges, tunnels, and industrial facilities. As a result, the demand for anchoring systems compatible with concrete is significantly higher than other substrates. Both cast-in and post-installed anchors are widely used in concrete applications due to their strong load-bearing capacity, durability, and ability to maintain structural integrity under stress.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented as infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial.

Infrastructure is expected to hold the major share as an end-user in the anchors market throughout the forecast period . This is primarily due to the massive investments being made globally in infrastructure development, particularly in transportation, energy, and public utility projects .

. This is primarily due to the massive investments being made globally in infrastructure development, particularly in transportation, energy, and public utility projects Anchors play a vital role in infrastructure construction, providing structural support and ensuring the stability of critical components in bridges, tunnels, highways, rail systems, and water treatment plants. These projects typically involve large-scale concrete work, where both cast-in and post-installed anchors are used extensively to secure structural elements and heavy equipment. The need for long-lasting and high-performance anchoring solutions is particularly high in infrastructure, where safety and reliability are paramount.

Moreover, government initiatives and public-private partnerships focused on upgrading and expanding national infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, are fueling further growth. The ongoing push for smart cities, renewable energy installations, and resilient public infrastructure is also expected to drive continuous demand for anchors in this segment. As a result, the infrastructure is set to remain the leading end-user of anchors well into the future.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Europe is expected to remain the leading region in the anchors market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Europe’s dominance can be attributed to its well-established construction industry, stringent safety regulations, and high adoption of advanced anchoring systems across infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have consistently invested in modernizing infrastructure and retrofitting aging buildings, which drives sustained demand for both cast-in and post-installed anchors.

The presence of leading manufacturers and a mature supply chain ecosystem also supports the region’s strong market position.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the anchors market, fueled by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are witnessing a construction boom, driven by large-scale investments in transportation networks, smart cities, commercial hubs, and affordable housing. The region’s expanding population and rising middle-class income levels are also creating strong demand for residential and commercial construction, further boosting the need for anchoring systems.



Anchors Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising construction activities, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for reliable fastening solutions across various applications.

Growing adoption of advanced anchoring systems and expanding urbanization, especially in emerging economies.

Innovations in anchor design, improved installation technologies, and stringent safety regulations across developed regions.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Anchors Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Hilti Corporation

Würth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Simpson Strong Tie Co., Inc.

Halfen GmbH

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

DEWALT Inc.

Sika AG.



