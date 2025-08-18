Aerial Refueling Systems Market is Forecasted to Reach US$0.8 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerial refueling systems market size was valued at US$0.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$0.8 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.2% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerial refueling systems market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$0.6 billion Market Size in 2034 US$0.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 2.2% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$7.93 billion Leading Aircraft Type Combat Aircraft Leading System Type Hose & Drogue Leading Component Type Refueling Pods Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerial Refueling Systems Market:

The global aerial refueling systems market is segmented based on aircraft type, system type, component type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as combat aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs.

The combat aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to experience the fastest growth over the next nine years. Increasing demand for combat aircraft, owing to rising tensions, a large aging combat aircraft fleet size, and a greater need for multiple tanker aircraft for refueling, are the major factors that are proliferating the demand for refueling systems in the segment.

The increasing frequency of long-range missions, multinational joint exercises, and the need for force projection in contested regions have made in-flight refueling a strategic necessity for air forces worldwide. The UAV segment is likely to witness the second-highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing production of long-range UAVs.

Based on system type –

The market is segmented into hose & drogue and boom & receptacle.

Hose & Drogue are expected to remain the larger and faster-growing system type in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034, driven by low cost and ease in refueling.

of 2025 to 2034, driven by low cost and ease in refueling. All the major tanker aircraft are increasingly opting for the hose & drogue system. KC-46 tanker aircraft of Boeing, the most talked-about tanker aircraft, are equipped with a permanent centerline drogue system and removable wing air refueling pods.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the North American market, propelled by a high defense budget, large tanker aircraft fleet (KC-135), and expected replacement of the old aircraft fleet with new KC-46 tanker aircraft in the coming years.

North America is home to key defense contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, which are deeply involved in the development and modernization of aerial refueling platforms.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the aerial refueling systems market, driven by rising defense budgets in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is seeing increased procurement of advanced combat aircraft and tanker fleets to enhance operational range and readiness. Geopolitical tensions, along with territorial disputes, are prompting military modernization. Indigenous development efforts and strategic partnerships with global allies are also boosting the integration of advanced refueling technologies, making the Asia-Pacific a key driver of market growth.



Aerial Refueling Systems Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for tankers and continuous technological advancements.

A growing focus on autonomous refueling systems is also shaping the market, as these technologies improve operational efficiency, reduce reliance on human operators.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Aerial Refueling Systems Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Eaton Corporation

Safran S.A.

GE Aerospace

Northstar Engineering Group

Marshall.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerial Refueling Systems Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast, trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



