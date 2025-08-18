Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Hutchinson This Fall

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Cosmosphere International Science Education Center and Space Museum, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Hutchinson this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“At the Cosmosphere, we're passionate about igniting curiosity in young minds and empowering the next generation of innovators. This AI bootcamp, in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, represents a tremendous opportunity to do just that,” said JoAnna Strecker, Cosmosphere Vice President of Education. “We're grateful to the Mark Cuban Foundation for their support in making this dream a reality, and we can’t wait to see the incredible things these students will achieve.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Cosmosphere

The Cosmosphere International Science Education Center and Space Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate. Located at 1100 North Plum in Hutchinson, KS, its collection includes U.S. space artifacts second only to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum and the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow. This unique collection allows the Cosmosphere to tell the story of the Space Race better than any museum in the world while offering fully immersive education experiences that meet Next Generation Science Standards. The Cosmosphere also features the Carey Digital Dome Theater, offering daily documentary showings, a digital Planetarium, Dr. Goddard’s Rocket Lab Experience, where visitors experience live science demonstrations, and CosmoKids, an interactive STEAM area for children accompanied by an adult.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org