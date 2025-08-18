Attelia Dental Clinic Wins Prestigious Quality Choice Prize 2025 in Stockholm





Photo: Founder and Chief Dentist Dr. Mehmet İşlek of Attelia Dental Clinic receiving the Quality Choice Prize 2025 award.

ANTALYA, Turkey, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attelia Oral & Dental Health Center , a leader in global dental tourism, has been awarded the Quality Choice Prize 2025 by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) at an exclusive ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. The award recognizes exceptional dedication to quality, innovation, and patient-centered care, with participation from top organizations across the world.

This prestigious honor highlights Attelia Dental Clinic's consistent commitment to not only delivering advanced dental treatments but also fostering trust, comfort, and long-lasting relationships with its patients. The accolade reflects over two decades of dedication to integrating the latest technological advancements into every stage of the patient journey.

Photo: Wide-angle view of the Quality Choice Prize 2025 award ceremony in Stockholm.

Since its establishment in 2000, the clinic has been driven by a mission to combine modern dentistry with personalized care, creating a healthcare experience that goes beyond treatment alone.

Photo: Founder and Chief Dentist Dr. Mehmet İşlek delivering his speech at the Quality Choice Prize 2025 award ceremony in Stockholm

By earning the Quality Choice Prize 2025, Attelia Oral & Dental Health Center joins an elite group of international institutions recognized for their ability to maintain consistent quality standards while innovating in their respective fields. This achievement reinforces Attelia’s status as a trusted destination for patients seeking both world-class results and a superior care experience.

Advancing Global Standards in Dental Care





Photo: Attelia Dental Clinic

Since its founding, Attelia Dental Clinic has become the most established and well-equipped dental clinic in Antalya, serving thousands of patients from around the globe. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology such as advanced 3D digital design and computer-assisted application centers, the clinic ensures precision and efficiency in all procedures. Its 26 specialist dentists, supported by a highly skilled in-house laboratory, provide treatments that are meticulously quality-checked at every stage.

Enhancing the Patient Experience





Photo: Attelia Dental Clinic

Beyond its clinical expertise, Attelia Dental Clinic is renowned for delivering a seamless, luxury dental tourism experience. From VIP transportation and premium accommodations to personalized travel planning, the clinic ensures a stress-free and comfortable journey for every international visitor. With over 7,000 five-star reviews across Trustpilot, Google, and Facebook, and a lifetime guarantee on crowns and veneers, along with a lifetime guarantee on dental implants, Attelia Dental Clinic continues to earn the trust of patients worldwide.

About Attelia Oral & Dental Health Center



Founded in 2000, Attelia Dental Clinic is a pioneer in dental tourism, specializing in dental implants , aesthetic dentistry, oral surgery, and prosthetic solutions. With modern facilities in Antalya and a commitment to innovation, affordability, and patient-focused care, Attelia serves thousands of patients from around the world every year. Attelia is supported by a continuously developing team of specialist doctors, each with advanced expertise in their respective fields. The clinic offers in-house operating rooms and general anesthesia for advanced treatments, and maintains internationally certified service quality through respected certifications and accreditations. Its world-class dental care is further reinforced by continuous professional development facilitated through Attelia Academy.

Media Contact



FL PR and Communications

E-mail: asset@flcommunications.co.uk

+905330202554

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e70ce64-c40c-4bee-936d-b6310d39bf31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8f18b4f-60ac-437c-b457-c6200c286fe4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf95b09-c327-479e-9f81-22448eb457b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94ccf800-6355-49f6-8c6c-e7ad43fe8d93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7b5567d-2bf3-4623-811f-316dd90c5790