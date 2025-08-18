Whitsons and The Abbey Group Bring Local Flavor to New England Schools

Pittsfield, VT, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Vermont’s rolling dairy farms to Massachusetts’ coastal produce markets, a new partnership is reshaping how students across New England experience school meals.

Whitsons Culinary Group® and The Abbey Group™, two leaders in K–12 nutrition, have joined forces to expand fresh, locally sourced meals and nutrition education programs in communities across the region. Whitsons’ acquisition of The Abbey Group brings together decades of experience in school food service with a shared goal: ensuring every child has access to healthy, delicious meals that fuel learning.

A local approach to school meals

More than half of the products sourced by Whitsons and The Abbey Group come from local farms and producers. This school year, they have partnerships with local growers like Lambert Farm in Washington, VT, for regionally raised beef, as well as with several Vermont maple syrup producers, further connecting students to the area’s agricultural traditions.

Learning by tasting

Whitsons’ services go beyond serving meals. In Fall River, Massachusetts, classroom tastings introduced students to vegetables such as eggplant and cauliflower, turning once-unfamiliar foods into cafeteria favorites. Whitsons also partners with Miller Farm, Vernon, VT, to install organic milk dispensers in schools, thereby reducing packaging waste and providing the freshest local milk to students.

Sustainability at the core

From composting initiatives to sourcing Eco Apples, through Red Tomato’s EcoCertified® produce program, sustainability is built into their programs. Supporting local growers reduces food miles while boosting regional economies. Programs like Vermont FEED and relationships with suppliers such as Red Tomato, a Northeast food hub, and Miller Farm in Vernon, VT, strengthen ties between school cafeterias and the communities they serve.

Lasting relationships

Whitsons prioritizes keeping existing teams in place and building on that successful foundation by incorporating best practices from across Whitsons Family of Companies. Program enhancement includes items such as menu and allergen tracking technology, digital café signage, and special “pop-up” menu events featuring student favorites. High customer satisfaction ratings among students and families reflect the dedication of the on-site teams, whose friendly, familiar presence creates a welcoming environment for students every day.

Honoring a legacy

The Abbey Group’s roots in New England’s farm-to-school movement run deep, and Whitsons is committed to maintaining those traditions while adding operational resources, menu innovations, and community partnerships.

“As we head into this new school year, the energy across our teams is inspiring,” said Kelly Friend, Whitsons COO, Contract Management, and member of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont. “We’re excited to continue The Abbey Group’s tradition of local sourcing and work side-by-side with schools to help students thrive.”

For Whitsons Family of Companies, school meals are about more than wholesome food; they’re about delivering healthy and locally inspired menus, maximizing resources for schools, running programs with proven efficiency, and making the school cafeteria a place where community and learning come together.

About Whitsons Culinary Group®

Whitsons Culinary Group® is a nationally recognized provider of customized dining services for education, healthcare, transportation, food service, and micro-market sectors. Since 1979, Whitsons has remained committed to its mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™, delivering high-quality, nutritious meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. As a certified minority-owned business through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. With a foundation rooted in family values and a people-first culture, Whitsons continues to lead the industry through innovation, operational excellence, and personalized service. To learn more about Whitsons, visit www.whitsons.com or Facebook and LinkedIn.