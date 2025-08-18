DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of CPAP Medical Supplies and Services Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at CPAP Medical Supplies and Services Inc. (“CPAP Medical”). CPAP learned of a data breach on or about June 27, 2025.

About CPAP Medical Supplies and Services Inc.

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, CPAP Medical provides respiratory care products to assist those with sleep-related issues.

What happened?

On or about June 27, 2025, CPAP Medical discovered unauthorized access to some files on its network. An internal investigation revealed that the breach occurred between December 13 and December 21, 2024. Affected systems might have stored personal and protected health information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, birth dates, medical and treatment details, health insurance data, and other sensitive health information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning CPAP Medical, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CPAP Medical data breach.

