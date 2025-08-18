KBR, Inc. (KBR) Faces Investor Scrutiny After TRANSCOM Terminated Contract, Stock Price Decline – KBR Investors with Substantial Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 20, 2025 investors in KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) saw the price of their shares decline over 7% after the company announced that the Department of Defense U.S. Transportation Command (“TRANSCOM”) cancelled its global household goods contract (“contract”) awarded to HomeSafe Alliance LLC, a KBR led joint venture.

This announcement has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether KBR may have violated the securities laws in previously making positive statements about the status of the contract with TRANSCOM. The firm urges KBR investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Investigation:

Turbulence Hits KBR’s $20 Billion DoD Moving Contract

In a dramatic turn for defense contractor KBR, a multi-billion-dollar contract with TRANSCOM to manage the household moves of service members and their families has been terminated, just weeks after executives assured investors of the program’s strength and prospects.

A Once-Promising Deal

In November 2021, KBR announced that its HomeSafe Alliance joint venture had secured the coveted role as the exclusive household goods and move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Services, as well as DoD civilians and their families. The deal, valued at up to $20 billion over a possible nine-year term, marked a significant private sector partnership with TRANSCOM, designed to overhaul and centralize the massive relocation process for America’s military community.

Assurances—and Discrepancies

Through the spring of 2025, KBR leadership repeatedly professed confidence in HomeSafe’s relationship with TRANSCOM. In a May 6, 2025 call with investors, management described the partnership as “strong” and “excellent”, with “commitment on both sides to make this program successful.” KBR also said it was “very confident in the future of this program.”

Behind the scenes, however, the program appeared to be facing mounting operational headwinds.

Contract Axed Amid Growing Problems

On June 19, 2025, HomeSafe disclosed that TRANSCOM had terminated the HomeSafe contract for cause due to failures to fulfill its obligations and to ensure reliable, quality moves for service members. TRANSCOM’s decision reportedly followed months of contract-related troubles—including chronic delays, missed pickups, and an uptick in complaints about damaged goods during transit.

The sudden termination not only shocked investors—many of whom relied on the company’s upbeat May communications—but also prompted questions about how such significant issues could persist under the radar.

A Different Story Behind the Curtain

Complicating the narrative, HomeSafe revealed that it had been in ongoing discussions with TRANSCOM “for several months to address government delays, obstacles and commercial challenges.” These behind-the-scenes efforts ran counter to KBR’s public posture of stability and optimism just six weeks before TRANSCOM ended the partnership.

“We’re investigating whether KBR may have misled investors about the true status of the relationship with TRANSCOM and the contract,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

