Trade The Pool Launches No-Code Trading Automation with SignalStack Integration

Boston, MA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade The Pool , a private equity firm that funds new and experienced stock traders with capital, today announced a powerful new integration with SignalStack – a no-code automation platform that instantly converts trading alerts from platforms like TrendSpider and TradingView into live market orders. The feature enables seamless, fast and automated trading without any programming knowledge, allowing users to focus more on performance and less on execution. SignalStack is now available to all Trade The Pool users, with two free months of access included. The basic membership then starts at $149 for your first year.

“SignalStack is a powerful addition to the Trade The Pool ecosystem because it gives our traders seamless automation without the need for coding or third-party servers,” said Michael Katz, CEO of Trade The Pool. “By integrating this tool, we’re continuing to eliminate barriers and give our traders access to professional-grade technology that helps them focus on opportunities, not overly complex strategies.”

With SignalStack, traders can automate single alerts or full strategies with a simple one-click setup. Trades can be executed by the system with sub-second speed, helping reduce reliance on manual reactions and minimizing emotion-driven decisions that often negatively impact traders. The clean, no-code interface eliminates the need for virtual private server setups or browser extensions.

Trade The Pool users can connect via the industry’s most widely used charting platforms, TrendSpider and TradingView, setting alerts directly on charts which SignalStack listens for in real time. Once triggered, SignalStack acts as a smart bridge, instantly routing market, limit, stop, or stop-limit orders to Trade The Pool without the trader needing to stay at their screen.

This automation unlocks new potential for retail traders looking to compete with institutional-level speed, signal followers who value simplicity and reliability, and part-time traders who want to stay active despite limited screen time. This launch comes at a time when speed, efficiency and emotional discipline are more critical than ever for retail traders competing in fast-moving markets.

“SignalStack empowers traders to fully automate alerts and strategies into live orders in less than a second,” said Dan Ushman, Founder/CEO of TrendSpider and SignalStack. “We are excited to bring SignalStack’s automation capabilities to Trade The Pool’s traders. By removing the need for manual trade executions, we’re helping traders operate with greater efficiency and discipline, all through an easy-to-use, no-code interface that connects seamlessly with the industry’s most widely used charting platforms.”

With the addition of SignalStack, Trade The Pool continues its mission to democratize access to trading by providing performance-driven traders with capital, hands-on education and now, high-speed automation.

To learn more and get started with SignalStack on Trade The Pool, please visit: https://ac.tradethepool.com/build-a-trading-bot . To learn more about Trade The Pool and its funded trader programs, please visit: https://www.tradethepool.com/programs/

###

About Trade The Pool:

Trade The Pool is a private equity firm that funds all-level stock traders with access to real capital. Developed by the team behind The5ers.com a globally recognized prop firm since 2016, Trade The Pool enables traders to prove their skills in a structured evaluation phase and earn funded accounts without risking their own money. The firm is committed to providing a transparent, scalable, and trader-focused environment that empowers individuals to grow as professionals and participate meaningfully in the stock market. Learn more at www.tradethepool.com .

About SignalStack:

SignalStack is an order routing tool that allows users to connect alerts in their trading platform of choice to their brokerage or exchange account of choice. SignalStack does not offer alerts, signals, research, analysis, and trading advice of its own of any kind. The SignalStack platform is designed to assist traders and investors in executing their own trading decisions using their own alerts. We do not recommend any securities to buy or sell. We do not offer trading or investing advice. Our platform, its features, capabilities, and tools are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. Trading any asset involves substantial risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Only trade with or invest capital you are willing to lose.