TalkMe Brings a Penguin to Life at Google I/O, Redefining AI Language Learning

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkMe AI, the flagship product of Singapore-based Inspired AI, turned heads at Google I/O with a fully AI-generated brand film built on Google’s Gemini, Veo 3, and Flow models. The short tells the story of a penguin learning English under the mantra “Don’t worry. Give it a try!”—earning laughter, tears, and viral shares.

Rather than focusing on feature lists or technical jargon, TalkMe highlights the confidence that comes from everyday communication. This storytelling-first approach reflects the company’s mission: to make language learning as natural and expressive as real life.

The showcase also underscored TalkMe’s deep collaboration with Google since joining the Google for Startups Accelerator in 2024. Beyond stage presence, the product has already won users’ trust: paid learners use the app 3–4 times per week, speaking over 2,000 words weekly, with more than 60% still active after three months. The app maintains a 4.8+ global store rating and reached No.1 on ProductHunt in March 2025.

With over 1 million learners and a curriculum spanning 10,000 lessons, TalkMe has built what it calls the “TalkMe Universe”—11,000+ user-generated scenarios that personalize learning at scale. Its upcoming release will let users create complete lessons from a single sentence, signaling the next step toward an education AI Agent.

Guided by its slogan, “Real talk. Real confidence.”, TalkMe is proving that language learning powered by generative AI can be simple, human, and inspiring.

Founded in 2023 in Singapore, Inspired AI develops AI-native applications that transform education and communication. Its flagship product, TalkMe AI, is redefining how people learn and practice languages worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.talkme.ai

