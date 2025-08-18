Fogo de Chão Opens First Location in the Philippines

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the opening of its first location in the Philippines, located at Glorietta 4 in Alaya Center, Makati City, 1226 Metro Manila, Philippines. This opening marks the first of five through a franchise with Bistro Americano Corp., a division of the leading Manila-based multi-brand restaurant operator, The Bistro Group.

Nestled in one of the region’s most coveted destinations for shopping and dining, Fogo de Chão’s newest location at Glorietta offers a prime setting surrounded by prestigious offices, esteemed hotels, and sophisticated residences, making it a natural extension of the brand’s elevated experience. With this latest opening, Fogo continues to drive global growth across the U.S. and beyond and its capital-light international franchise model accelerates global expansion, reinforcing its position as a category-leading brand.

“We’re thrilled to bring our differentiated culinary experience to Asia for the first time and couldn’t ask for a better team to align with than the talented group at Bistro Americano Corp.,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “This opening marks a significant step forward in the execution against our global growth plans, and we are honored to bring our passion for exceptional hospitality and experiential dining to Asia’s vibrant, dynamic, and renowned culinary scene.”

For over 30 years, the experienced team at The Bistro Group has built a track record of excellence introducing and operating iconic restaurant brands within the Philippines. As the leading premium dining retailer in the region, the Company currently operates more than 220 restaurants with over 25 brands in its portfolio, which includes international names like Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays, Italianni’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Fogo de Chão has been on a trajectory of steady and sustainable growth. For over 45 years, the brand has proudly honored its rich Brazilian heritage while continuously evolving through menu innovation and technological advancements across all facets of the company. Its ongoing strategic plans for global growth include its most recent international opening in Tamboré , Brazil. Fogo also plans to continue its growth in the Philippines and enter several new countries including Chile, Costa Rica , Honduras and more.

Fogo de Chão is known best for the Culinary Art of Churrasco, where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings including its fresh and seasonal Market Table and award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .

About TBG/The Bistro Group

Founded in 1994, The Bistro Group is one of the Philippines’ most progressive restaurant chains that popularized the casual dining concept with the entry of TGI Fridays in the country 30 years ago. Its success led to the launch of other world-class brands such as Morton’s The Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, Italianni’s, Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Randy’s Donuts and Hard Rock Café among others as well as Asian concepts like Watami, Modern Shang, Bulgogi Brothers and Fish & Co. The company owns and operates Bistronomia, a collection of boutique Spanish/Mediterranean restaurants, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, and Rumba. Also, part of its portfolio is TBG Elite by award-winning corporate executive chef, Josh Boutwood. Its premier restaurants, highlighted by quality ingredients, seasonality and unique cooking methods are Helm, The Test Kitchen, Savage, Ember and Juniper. The Bistro Group is driven by a people-focused philosophy that is the backbone of its success. Passion and commitment propel its operations…in every restaurant, behind every dish and with every service rendered with generous hospitality. For restaurant concepts and more information about The Bistro Group, visit https://www.bistro.com.ph

