Greystone Real Estate Capital Closes Inaugural LIHTC Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Real Estate Capital, a national tax credit syndicator and subsidiary of Greystone Select Incorporated (and together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, “Greystone”), today announced the closing of Greystone Affordable Housing Fund I LP, a $103 million multi-investor Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) fund. The fund will support the development and preservation of nearly 1,000 affordable housing units across 11 properties in six states, focused on delivering safe, high-quality housing that provides lasting community impact.

This inaugural fund closing marks a pivotal milestone for Greystone Real Estate Capital, following the strategic formation of the platform in early 2024 with industry veterans. Their collective vision—to build a client-first, impact-driven syndication platform that ranks among the top syndicators in the country—has now been brought to life with the successful closing of Fund I.

“The closing of Fund I is a powerful endorsement of our platform and a testament to the exceptional team we’ve built, the depth of our relationships, and the unwavering support of our parent company,” said Greg Voyentzie, Chief Executive Officer at Greystone Real Estate Capital. “We’re honored to partner with such a committed group of investors and developers, all relationships built on a foundation of trust, respect, and a shared purpose to deliver high-quality, affordable housing where it’s needed most.”

Fund Highlights

Total Equity Raised: $103 million

$103 million Number of Investors: 7 institutional investors from the financial and insurance sectors

7 institutional investors from the financial and insurance sectors Properties Financed: 11 multi-family developments

11 multi-family developments States Covered: Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania

Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania Affordable Units Created/Preserved: 959 units

959 units Estimated Economic Impact: 1,100 jobs created, $132 million in wages and business revenue, $49 million in tax revenue generated*

Platform Strengths

Greystone Real Estate Capital benefits from the deep expertise and financial strength of its parent company, Greystone, which has been active in affordable housing since 1989. With $7 billion in assets, $100 billion in primary and special loan servicing volume, and $12 billion in annual loan originations, Greystone provides a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The platform is distinguished by:

Proprietary underwriting and impact assessment tools

Concierge-level investor services

A leadership team with over 200 years of combined LIHTC experience

An investment committee composed of veterans from top-tier institutions, ensuring institutional-quality execution and proactive risk management

Greystone Real Estate Capital also leverages shared corporate services across the Greystone enterprise, including a 112-member technology team, a $40 million annual IT budget, and a culture rooted in innovation and social impact.



*Source: NAHB - National Impact of Home Building and Remodeling April 1, 2020 and The ACTION Campaign

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Greystone Real Estate Capital

Greystone Real Estate Capital is a national LIHTC syndicator formed in 2024 as part of Greystone. With over 200 years of combined experience, the team is committed to building a top syndication platform through a client-first, impact-driven approach.

PRESS CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

Influence Consulting Group for Greystone

fran@influencecentral.com