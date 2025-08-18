DENVER, CO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubleu Crypto Group LTD, the regulated digital asset exchange, today announced a major trust-building initiative, launching a dedicated User Protection Fund and a live Proof of Reserves (PoR) system. These measures are designed to provide users with unparalleled security and verifiable transparency, setting a new standard for accountability in the digital asset space.



The company has committed an initial $100 million to its User Protection Fund, created to safeguard user assets against potential risks. Held in segregated cold storage wallets, the fund is completely independent of user assets and corporate operational funds.



Simultaneously, the launch of its live Proof of Reserves (PoR) system allows any user to independently verify that their assets are fully backed 1:1 using Merkle Tree cryptography. The system is accessible 24/7 through a new transparency portal on the company's website.



"Trust must be earned through verifiable action," said James Whitaker, CEO of Ubleu Crypto. "Our Protection Fund is a promise to our users that their security is our absolute priority. Paired with our live Proof of Reserves, we are building an exchange where transparency and safety are non-negotiable."



These core initiatives are supported by a strategic partnership with a global insurance provider for assets in hot wallets and an upgraded 24/7 multilingual customer support service. Ubleu Crypto will also publish monthly transparency reports to maintain ongoing public accountability.



Key Pillars of Ubleu Crypto's Trust Framework:

• Substantial User Protection Fund: A significant commitment to protect user assets.

• Live Proof of Reserves (PoR) System: Real-time, user-verifiable proof that all assets are backed 1:1.

• Comprehensive Asset Insurance: Additional protection for assets in hot wallet infrastructure.

• 24/7 Multilingual Support: Enhanced, round-the-clock service for a global audience.



These initiatives solidify Ubleu Crypto's position as a leader in Ubleu Crypto user protection and establish it as a premier transparent crypto exchange with verifiable reserve proof.



About Ubleu Crypto Group LTD

Ubleu Crypto Group LTD is a U.S.-based digital asset exchange registered with FinCEN, offering a next-generation platform for global markets. Led by veterans from Coinbase and Goldman Sachs, Ubleu is committed to providing a secure, compliant, and user-friendly trading experience for both retail and professional traders worldwide.

