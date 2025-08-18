WePrevent Launches Florida’s First Comprehensive Prevention Health Platform Amid $100B Chronic Disease Crisis

Miami, Florida , Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePrevent, a Florida-based health innovation company, today announced the launch of WePrevent.org, the state’s first comprehensive online platform connecting residents with full-spectrum preventive care providers. The announcement comes amid newly highlighted data showing that preventable chronic diseases are costing Florida more than $100 billion annually, underscoring the urgent need for a shift from reactive "sick care" to proactive wellness.





WePrevent.org, a new Florida health platform, empowers individuals to shift from reactive "sick care" to proactive, lifelong wellness.

The new platform offers Floridians access to a 360-degree directory of preventive specialists—including doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, dietitians, and genetic counselors—streamlining the path to early detection and lifestyle-based care.

Florida is grappling with a profound public health crisis where preventable chronic diseases cost the state over $100 billion annually, while hundreds of thousands of American lives are lost each year to illnesses that could be avoided through proactive care. This enormous expenditure highlights a critical disconnect in a healthcare system that overwhelmingly focuses on treatment rather than prevention.

The core of the issue is a national "prevention gap." While a staggering 90% of the nation's $4.5 trillion in annual health expenditures are for chronic and mental health conditions, it is estimated that less than 4% of this budget is directed toward public health and prevention strategies. This occurs despite clear evidence from the CDC that proactive care could prevent 80% of heart disease and stroke cases and 40% of cancer diagnoses.

This gap is acutely felt in Florida, a state with the second-highest cancer incidence in the nation. Recent data reveals that screening rates for key preventable cancers, like colorectal cancer, remain below established national goals, indicating a critical need for improved access and public awareness⁵. The company details the full scope of this "prevention gap" in an in-depth article on the U.S. sick care system published on its website.

To help close this prevention gap in Florida, a new health platform, WePrevent.org, launched today with a mission to shift the focus from reactive "sick care" to proactive wellness. The platform is the state's first comprehensive directory built specifically to help citizens build their personal, 360-degree prevention team.

"Our system is brilliant at heroic interventions after a crisis, but it largely fails at the simple, quiet work of preventing the crisis in the first place. That failure is measured in lives and billions of dollars," said a spokesperson for WePrevent. "We are creating the infrastructure for a new mindset. True prevention is a team sport involving your doctor, your dentist, your therapist, and your dietitian. We're finally putting the full roster of players on one easy-to-use platform."

WePrevent empowers Floridians to easily find the specialists crucial for early detection and lifestyle management. This includes not only medical doctors for cancer screenings but also a comprehensive range of providers often overlooked in traditional health searches, such as dentists, mental health professionals, dietitians, and genetic counselors, reflecting a modern, holistic understanding of health.

Floridians can now visit WePrevent.org to find local specialists and take a proactive approach to their health.





The WePrevent.org platform is the first to unite a full 360-degree prevention team—from medical doctors and dentists to dietitians—in a single, easy-to-use search.

