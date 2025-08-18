Lyno AI Presale Reaches 289,734 Tokens Sold, Highlighting Strong Early Demand





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has announced that its presale has successfully reached 289,734 tokens sold. This milestone reflects significant early participation in the project’s AI-based arbitrage protocol.

The Early Bird stage continues to offer investors an important entry point into the presale, underscoring growing market interest in the platform’s technology-driven approach.



Echoes of Past AI and DeFi Success



The trend of Lyno AI can be compared with the initial success of successful AI and DeFi implements. Analysts have advised that it has the potential to democratize current arbitrage trading which remains a preserve of institutional players. This puts Lyno AI as one of the most important developments in decentralized finance.



Why Lyno AI Stands Out



Lyno AI has been replicating the energy of earlier AI and DeFi breakouts and analysts have sung praises on its technology-driven take on arbitrage trading. The protocol with the use of artificial intelligence allows retail investors to get access to opportunities previously available only to institutions. Audited by Cyberscope, Lyno AI ensures trust and reliability.



Presale Momentum: A Time-Sensitive Opportunity



The presale Early Bird is at the rate of 0.050 token per US dollar with 289,733.988 tokens of the 16 million available being sold. The price will move to the next step of $0.055 and move urgently appealing to investors to make a rapid operation. This stage offers an excellent entry point to participants interested in an early stage.



Exclusive Giveaway Fuels Investor Interest



Those who purchase presale for more than 100 dollars will have access to the Lyno AI Giveaway, which contains the possibility to win 100K tokens. The 10 winners are awarded 10,000 tokens each giving the prize of 100,000 tokens. This incentive enhances the appeal of early investment.



Key Features Driving Lyno AI’s Appeal



The protocol of the Lyno AI will work at many levels and provide automated arbitrage. It markets scans, streamlines trade patterns and exchanges information accurately. The platform’s key strengths include:



15+ EVM-compatible blockchains (Ethereum, Polygon, etc.).

Rights to governance and stake rewards on $LYNO token holders.

Safety protocols such as multi-signature wallets and zero-knowledge proofs.





A Secure and Audited Protocol



Lyno AI has a maximum focus on security, being Cyberscope-audited. The wallets are multi-signature and there is privacy protocol which promotes confidence and transparency. This makes it stronger as a stable DeFi investment.



Conclusion: Don’t Miss the Presale Surge



The cross-chain arbitrage driven by AI is promising and Lyno AI is in the forefront. With a good presale bolstering its forecast, its potential is promising. The investors are encouraged to rush and grab tokens before the prices sky rocket in the next phase. Lyno AI with its intelligent technology and reviewed framework is set to disrupt DeFi arbitrage.



For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

