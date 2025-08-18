Southeast Toyota Finance Ranked Highest in Overall Dealer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Toyota Finance (SET Finance), a captive financial services company driven to deliver an exceptional experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast, has been ranked No. 1 in dealer satisfaction among Captive Mass Market-Prime Automotive Finance Lenders for the third year in-a-row by the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again as the highest-ranking captive mass market automotive finance lender in overall dealer satisfaction by J.D. Power,” said Casey Gunnell Jr., president of SET Finance. “As the industry rapidly evolves, our associates continue to give their all to our dealer partners, ensuring our programs and support align with the goals of our dealers. We will continue to invest in our people and technology to deliver the service, support and partnership dealers value most, while upholding the efficiency and excellence customers expect.”

This year’s U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 5,035 auto dealer financial professionals. The study, fielded from April through May 2025, measures auto dealer satisfaction in five segments of lenders: captive premium-prime; captive mass market-prime; non-captive national-prime; non-captive regional-prime and non-captive sub-prime. SET Finance ranked No. 1 in dealer satisfaction among captive mass market-prime lenders with an Overall Dealer Satisfaction score of 874, above the segment average by 120 points.

Serving as the first auto finance company established in the United States for an import car manufacturer, SET Finance, part of World Omni Financial Corp, has offered financing to Toyota dealers and their consumers since its inception in 1981. While providing a wide range of financing and leasing options, the company has always been focused on supporting its consumers so they can get behind the wheel of their dream car while providing solutions for Toyota dealers in the region to better serve their customers. SET Finance continues its journey to innovate and transform through SPARK, a strategic initiative designed to modernize operations while enhancing dealer and customer experiences.

