Apache Software Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Community Over Code North America

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced the keynotes for Community Over Code North America. Formerly known as ApacheCon, Community Over Code North America will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 11-14, 2025. The full event schedule is now available.
For more than 25 years, Community Over Code has brought together participants from across the ASF’s global ecosystem — including members, committers, Project Management Committee representatives, and ASF leadership — in a collaborative, vendor-neutral environment dedicated to advancing open source innovation.
This year’s Community Over Code North America will span four days, featuring sessions on critical topics shaping the future of open source, from AI security and responsible machine learning to data protection, and Cassandra.
Community Over Code North America schedule highlights include:
Keynotes
- The Future is Taught, Michael "Mr. B" Bratsch, Teacher and Community Builder
- Building Digital Public Foundations: Open Source at the United Nations, Omar Mohsine, United Nations Office of Digital and Emerging Technologies
Cassandra
- Beyond the Command Line: AxonOps Workbench for Apache Cassandra, Johnny Miller and Joaquin Casares, AxonOps
- Auto Repair in Apache Cassandra, Andy Tolber, Apple and Jaydeepkumar Chovatia, Uber
- Ensuring Cassandra Operational Excellence at Netflix, Cheng Wang and Joshua Lopes, Netflix
AI
- Fixing What AI Misses: Context-Aware and Access-Safe Search AI, Nicholas Knize, Lucenia
- Why Open Source is Key to Future Data and AI Governance, Lisa N. Cao, Datastrato
- Mastering Browser Testing with Geb and AI (Workshop), Jonny Carter, Adaptavist
Security
- Hacking the Machine: Unmasking the Top 10 LLM Vulnerabilities and Real-World Exploits, Reet Kaur, CISO
- Community-Driven Security: Improving Fineract Through Open Collaboration, Adam Saghy, BaaSFlow
In addition to keynotes and session talks, evenings will feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, providing ASF community members with open, informal forums to exchange ideas, tackle challenges, and plan the future of their projects — continuing the event’s legacy as a hub for secure, forward-looking, and community-driven technology.
Registration
Registration is available at the price of $750 USD. ASF committers can use their @apache.org email to register for the Committer Rate of $250 USD. To view all registration rates, deadlines, and hotel room block information, visit the Community Over Code registration page.
Event Sponsorship
Community Over Code is made possible thanks to our sponsors, including:
- Platinum Sponsors: Apple and HeroDevs
- Gold Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, AxonOps, Bloomberg, Gradle, KSolves, Red Hat and Snowflake
- Silver Sponsor: Perforce
- Bronze Sponsor: NetApp
- Lighting Talk Sponsors: Amazon Web Services and Perforce
- Lanyard Sponsor: Bloomberg
For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page.
Social Media
Join the conversation on social media with #CommunityOverCode.
Media Inquiries
For media inquiries, please email press@apache.org
About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org.
ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/
© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.