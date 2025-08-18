Apache Software Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Community Over Code North America

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced the keynotes for Community Over Code North America . Formerly known as ApacheCon, Community Over Code North America will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 11-14, 2025. The full event schedule is now available .



For more than 25 years, Community Over Code has brought together participants from across the ASF’s global ecosystem — including members, committers, Project Management Committee representatives, and ASF leadership — in a collaborative, vendor-neutral environment dedicated to advancing open source innovation.

This year’s Community Over Code North America will span four days, featuring sessions on critical topics shaping the future of open source, from AI security and responsible machine learning to data protection, and Cassandra.

Community Over Code North America schedule highlights include:



Keynotes

The Future is Taught , Michael "Mr. B" Bratsch, Teacher and Community Builder

Michael "Mr. B" Bratsch, Building Digital Public Foundations: Open Source at the United Nations , Omar Mohsine, United Nations Office of Digital and Emerging Technologies

Cassandra

Beyond the Command Line: AxonOps Workbench for Apache Cassandra , Johnny Miller and Joaquin Casares, AxonOps

, Johnny Miller and Joaquin Casares, Auto Repair in Apache Cassandra , Andy Tolber, Apple and Jaydeepkumar Chovatia, Uber

, Andy Tolber, and Jaydeepkumar Chovatia, Ensuring Cassandra Operational Excellence at Netflix , Cheng Wang and Joshua Lopes, Netflix

AI

Fixing What AI Misses: Context-Aware and Access-Safe Search AI , Nicholas Knize, Lucenia

, Nicholas Knize, Why Open Source is Key to Future Data and AI Governance , Lisa N. Cao, Datastrato

, Lisa N. Cao, Mastering Browser Testing with Geb and AI (Workshop), Jonny Carter, Adaptavist

Security

Hacking the Machine: Unmasking the Top 10 LLM Vulnerabilities and Real-World Exploits , Reet Kaur, CISO

, Reet Kaur, Community-Driven Security: Improving Fineract Through Open Collaboration , Adam Saghy, BaaSFlow

In addition to keynotes and session talks, evenings will feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, providing ASF community members with open, informal forums to exchange ideas, tackle challenges, and plan the future of their projects — continuing the event’s legacy as a hub for secure, forward-looking, and community-driven technology.



Registration

Registration is available at the price of $750 USD. ASF committers can use their @apache.org email to register for the Committer Rate of $250 USD. To view all registration rates, deadlines, and hotel room block information, visit the Community Over Code registration page .



Event Sponsorship

Community Over Code is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including:

Platinum Sponsors: Apple and HeroDevs

Gold Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, AxonOps, Bloomberg, Gradle, KSolves, Red Hat and Snowflake

Silver Sponsor: Perforce

Bronze Sponsor: NetApp

Lighting Talk Sponsors: Amazon Web Services and Perforce

Lanyard Sponsor: Bloomberg

For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page .



Social Media

Join the conversation on social media with #CommunityOverCode.



Media Inquiries

For media inquiries, please email press@apache.org



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





