Ubleu Crypto Launches AI-Powered Risk Management Tools, Processing 1 Million Transactions Per Secon

Denver, CO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubleu Crypto Group LTD, a U.S.-registered digital asset exchange, today announced a major platform upgrade featuring the launch of its AI-powered risk management suite and a new matching engine capable of processing over one million transactions per second (TPS). This technological leap forward is designed to provide retail and institutional traders with unparalleled speed, intelligence, and security, setting a new industry benchmark for performance.



The centerpiece of the upgrade is a suite of proprietary AI-driven tools that provide traders with a significant competitive edge. These tools use machine learning algorithms to analyze vast datasets, offering:

• Predictive Analytics: Identifies potential market trends and volatility spikes, allowing traders to anticipate market movements.

• Real-Time Anomaly Detection: Monitors trading patterns to flag and alert users to unusual activity, enhancing account security and protecting against market manipulation.

• Personalized Risk Assessment: Delivers customized risk-management suggestions based on an individual's trading behavior and portfolio composition.



At the core of this enhancement is Ubleu Crypto's next-generation matching engine. Engineered for high-frequency trading environments, it boasts sub-millisecond latency and a capacity of over 1 million TPS. This ensures instant order execution and minimizes slippage, even during the most extreme market volatility, a critical factor for traders seeking reliability and precision.



"Our goal has always been to empower traders by democratizing access to institutional-grade technology," said Elena Martinez, Chief Technology Officer at Ubleu Crypto. "Leveraging my experience in building scalable cloud infrastructure at AWS and my background in blockchain technology, our team has engineered a platform that is not just fast, but resilient and intelligent. These AI tools provide actionable insights, turning raw data into a strategic advantage for our users."



The technology enhancements extend across Ubleu Crypto’s entire product suite. The mobile application for iOS and Android has been updated with a more intuitive interface, advanced charting tools, and one-tap trade execution. For institutional clients, the upgrade includes a lower-latency API and expanded capacity for the Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading desk, ensuring seamless execution of large-volume orders.



The new features were refined during a successful beta program with active traders. The pilot program for the AI system demonstrated its effectiveness, with internal data showing a 15% reduction in average trade execution time during periods of high volatility.



This launch reinforces Ubleu Crypto’s commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in building a secure, transparent, and high-performance trading ecosystem for the global digital economy.



About Ubleu Crypto Group LTD

Ubleu Crypto Group LTD is a U.S.-registered digital asset exchange committed to redefining the global cryptocurrency trading landscape. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of services, including spot trading, derivatives, and secure wallet solutions, all built on a foundation of cutting-edge technology and regulatory compliance. With a mission to empower individuals and institutions worldwide, Ubleu Crypto prioritizes user-centric design, uncompromising security, and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.ubleu.com/.