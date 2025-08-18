Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2025.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.6 billion and operates 300 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.
|Contacts:
|For Media:
|For Financials:
|John S. Oxford
|James C. Mabry IV
|Senior Vice President
|Executive Vice President
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(662) 680-1219
|(662) 680-1281
|joxford@renasant.com
|jim.mabry@renasant.com