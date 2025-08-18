TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2025

Edison, New Jersey, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 decreased by $254,000, or 11%, from net sales of $2,283,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 to $2,029,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $1,708,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $1,926,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $321,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $357,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024. Our sales were also negatively impacted by the proposed new tariffs to be implemented by the USA and foreign countries that we sell to. The uncertainty created by the tariffs caused our two largest domestic customers to pause some of their regular purchase plans.

Our gross profit decreased to $618,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $667,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024, due primarily due to the reduction of sales from the prior year period. Our gross profit percentage increased slightly to 30% for the thirteen weeks ending June 28, 2025 compared to 29% for the thirteen weeks ending June 29, 2024.

Net sales for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 were $3,620,000, a decrease of $875,000, or 19%, from net sales of $4,495,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $3,081,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $3,735,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $539,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $700,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024. Our sales were negatively impacted by the proposed new tariffs to be implemented by the U.S and foreign countries that we sell to. The uncertainty created by the tariffs caused our two largest domestic customers to pause some of their regular purchase plans.

Our gross profit increased to $1,207,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 by $71,000 from $1,136,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, due principally to significant price increases we implemented at the end of 2024. Our gross profit percentage was 33% for the twenty-six weeks ending June 28, 2025 compared to 25% for the twenty-six weeks ending June 29, 2024. There were ingredient and packaging cost increases that took place in the first twenty-six weeks of 2024 that negatively impacted the gross profit in the 2024 period that were not present in the first two quarters of 2025.

The Company reported a net loss of $(7,000) or $(0.00) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025, compared to a net loss of $(32,000) or $(0.01) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024. For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, the Company reported Net losses of $(169,000) or $(0.03) per share and $(335,000), or $(0.06) per share, respectively.

As of June 28, 2025, we had approximately $350,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $2,733,000, compared with approximately $462,000 in cash and working capital of $2,893,000 at December 30, 2024. We principally operate our business on the cash flows from our operations and currently have no borrowings.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in twelve countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty products.

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:Steve Kass
 Chief Executive and Financial Officer
 (908) 272-2400
 (908) 272-9492 (Fax)


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

  Thirteen
weeks ended
June 28, 2025		  Thirteen
weeks ended
June 29, 2024		  Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 28, 2025		  Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 29, 2024		 
             
Net sales $2,029  $2,283  $3,620  $4,495 
Cost of sales  1,411   1,616   2,413   3,359 
Gross profit  618   667   1,207   1,136 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling and warehouse  188   250   405   464 
Marketing  89   79   210   213 
Research and development  39   22   83   64 
General and administrative  309   342   670   724 
   625   693   1,368   1,465 
                 
Loss from operations  (7)  (26)  (161)  (329)
                 
Loss before interest expense and income taxes  (7)  (26)  (161)  (329)
Interest expense     1   1   1 
Loss before income tax  (7)  (27)  (162)  (330)
Income tax expense     5   7   5 
                 
Net loss $(7) $(32) $(169) $(335)
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  5,154   5,154   5,154   5,154 
Diluted  5,154   5,154   5,154   5,154 
                 
Loss per common share:                
Basic $(0.00) $(0.01) $(0.03) $(0.06)
Diluted $(0.00) $(0.01) $(0.03) $(0.06)


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

  June 28, 2025  December 28, 2024 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash $350  $462 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and sales promotions of $331 and $389.  715   989 
Inventories  2,211   1,879 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  91   111 
Total current  3,367   3,441 
         
Operating lease right-of-use assets  307   340 
Finance lease right-of-use asset  13   21 
Other assets  21   21 
Total assets $3,708  $3,823 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $333  $257 
Accrued expenses  220   211 
Operating lease liability, current portion  67   64 
Finance lease liability, current portion  14   16 
Total current liabilities  634   548 
         
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  257   283 
Finance lease liability, net of current portion     6 
Total liabilities  891   837 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding     - 
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding  52   52 
Additional paid-in capital  377   377 
Retained earnings  2,388   2,557 
Total stockholders’ equity  2,817   2,986 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,708  $3,823 

