Atlas Partners with Google Cloud to Power the Next Generation of AI-Native 3D Game Development

VIENNA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas , an agentic 3D content creation platform built for professional game studios, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to supercharge its multi-agent AI infrastructure and accelerate the development of AI-native games. Built entirely on Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure and leveraging its advanced model orchestration tools like Vertex AI, Atlas empowers developers to co-create game-ready assets, environments, tools, and workflows using natural language prompts, precisely tailored to their technical and aesthetic needs.

Atlas is also now available via the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling studios around the world to access the platform.

“We believe AI-native games will define the next chapter in interactive entertainment,” said Ben James, CEO of Atlas. “These experiences will be dynamic, personalized, and constantly evolving – and they’ll require a new creative infrastructure. Partnering with Google Cloud gives us the compute foundation and orchestration support to bring that vision to life.”

The Atlas platform stands apart from other generative tools by focusing on production-scale workflows rather than one-off asset generation. Its multi-agent system goes beyond content creation to act as a creative co-pilot, enabling real-time collaboration between developers and AI. Studios can integrate the platform directly into industry-standard pipelines including Unreal Engine, Unity, and Houdini, making it an ideal fit for AA+ teams building complex games at scale.

To mark the partnership, Atlas is launching a closed beta program open to qualified studios and developers. The beta, which is free to join, offers early access to Atlas’ full generative pipeline and multi-agent capabilities. Participants will have the opportunity to generate content, build systems, and shape the platform’s roadmap through direct feedback.

"Atlas is enabling the wave of AI-native game development with agentic design systems that unlock entirely new creative possibilities for studios," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google Cloud. "By combining their advanced platform with the unparalleled scale and reliability of Google Cloud, we're not just enabling content creation; we're empowering developers to build the dynamic, evolving worlds that will define the next generation of interactive entertainment."

Atlas’ technology is already being used in stealth by select studios, and its integration with Google Cloud means customers can run the platform using their own credits, unlocking value immediately. “Atlas's ability to seamlessly integrate with our highly customized workflows has been a game-changer. By deeply understanding the nuances of our pipeline, they've become an invaluable partner, enabling us to deliver high-quality, performance-optimized solutions with impressive agility,” said Joseph Burnette, Technical Director, Innovation Technology Division, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

"At Parallel, we embrace technologies that empower creativity, expression, and ownership. By working with Atlas, we’re building experiences that are more immersive, more personal, and powered by truly unique, player-driven content creation,” said Tommy Alvarez, Head of 3D & Immersive Content, PARALLEL.

To explore the closed beta or learn more about Atlas, visit https://studio.atlas.design .

About Atlas

Atlas is an agentic 3D content creation platform built for professional game studios. Combining generative AI with multi-agent orchestration, Atlas enables developers to design entire worlds, pipelines and asset catalogs through natural language and adaptive workflows. Unlike traditional tools focused on single-asset generation, Atlas integrates directly into production environments like Unreal, Unity and Houdini, scaling with the creative and technical needs of AA+ studios. Headquartered in Vienna and deployed globally, Atlas is pioneering the infrastructure for a new generation of AI-native games. Learn more at atlas.design and studio.atlas.design .

