Zelusports Secures Investment from Centennial Investors to Advance Heat Illness Prevention and Environmental Safety

Columbia, MO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zelusports, Inc. (Zelus) announced today that it has secured an investment from Centennial Investors, a leading angel investment group based in Missouri. The funding will support Zelus’s rapid growth and expansion as the company scales its environmental safety SaaS platform to serve more enterprises, schools, and government organizations worldwide.





Zelus Logo: Zelus is the leading heat injury prevention system

Zelus is redefining how organizations monitor and respond to environmental risks such as heat illness, lightning, and air quality. By combining government weather station data, radar, satellites, and advanced modeling, Zelus delivers hyperlocal Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings without requiring on-site hardware. This unique approach reduces cost, increases accuracy, and ensures compliance with evolving safety regulations, including OSHA’s upcoming Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Program (HIIPP).

A major driver of this expansion is the Zelus Enterprise System, designed specifically for organizations that employ outdoor workers in industries such as construction, utilities, energy, and logistics. The system moves beyond single-operator tools by providing enterprise dashboards, compliance tracking, and large-scale risk management capabilities. With these features, safety officers and supervisors can protect entire workforces with one scalable platform. Learn more at zelusenterprise.com.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Zelus,” said Scott Schultz, MD, CEO of Zelus. “Centennial Investors’ support validates the strength of our model and the growing demand for accurate, scalable environmental safety solutions. With their backing, we can accelerate product development, expand into enterprise markets, and continue advancing our mission of preventing heat illness and protecting lives.”

Zelus has already achieved rapid adoption globally, with users in more than 125 countries and customers across multiple sectors. The company is well-positioned to scale as demand increases for effective solutions that safeguard outdoor workers and ensure compliance with safety standards.

About Zelusports, Inc.



Zelusports, Inc. (Zelus) is the industry leader in hyperlocal environmental safety monitoring. Its SaaS platform provides instant WBGT, lightning detection, and air quality index monitoring without requiring on-site hardware. Zelus empowers organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect lives in workplaces, schools, athletic programs, and military environments. More information is available at zelusports.com or zelusenterprise.com.

About Centennial Investors



Centennial Investors is a network of accredited angel investors dedicated to supporting high-potential startups and early-stage ventures. Based in Columbia, Missouri, Centennial Investors provides capital, mentorship, and strategic resources to help innovative companies scale and succeed.

Media Contact

Scott Schultz

CEO

Zelusports, Inc.

info@zelusports.com

573-507-0328