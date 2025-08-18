FloQast Forms Strategic Alliance with Deloitte Australia to Accelerate Financial Transformation

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Australia to deliver financial transformation for clients across multiple industries and service lines. The collaboration will bring together FloQast’s powerful AI platform and Deloitte Australia’s deep expertise to streamline the financial close process and drive efficiency gains.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Deloitte Australia to help organizations make their accounting and finance operations smarter, faster, and more agile,” said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA*. “This alliance will empower accounting teams with innovative, AI-driven tools that unlock efficiency and allow them to thrive in the face of unprecedented change.”

The alliance with FloQast is poised to bring notable benefits to various service lines and industry focuses within Deloitte Australia. Specifically, the advisory and consulting service lines stand to enhance financial transformation offerings through streamlined financial close processes. Harnessing AI for advanced automation and data analysis, the alliance aims to reduce manual efforts, improve accuracy, and unlock valuable insights from financial data.

“We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with FloQast, a collaboration that will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our clients,” said Brian Cameron, Director of Accounting and Reporting Assurance at Deloitte Australia. “This alliance underscores Deloitte Australia's commitment to driving finance transformation, where innovative solutions and expertise converge to enhance business performance, elevate operational efficiency, and foster sustained growth for our clients.”

*inactive

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.