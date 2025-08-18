Moonkie at Five: A Look Inside the Brand’s Times Square Reveal and Global Family Celebration

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 15, families visiting Times Square will see Moonkie light up a giant digital billboard in celebration of its fifth anniversary, a bright reminder that every little moment matters.

Moonkie, the lifestyle brand renowned for its calm yet playful baby essentials and toys, is celebrating its anniversary with a global Brand Day designed to put families at the heart of the story.

Inspired By The Moon And Playful Curiosity

This year’s theme, “Hug the Moments That Matter,” is accompanied by a clear promise captured in the brand’s anniversary slogan: From Our First Day to Their First Adventure.





Founded with inspiration from the gentle glow of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey at play, Moonkie has spent the past five years designing tools that help parents slow down and savor ordinary moments with their children.

The brand’s blend of minimalist design and practical functionality has won over families seeking baby products that strike a balance between style and sensory experience.

From silicone baby toys and feeding sets to Montessori-inspired toddler backpacks, each piece is carefully crafted to honor the milestones that mark a child’s first adventures.

Families Take Center Stage In Times Square

The highlight of this summer’s celebration is set for August 15, when Moonkie’s community stories will take over a digital billboard in Times Square. Families around the world are featured through a user-generated content activation that turns everyday memories into a global showcase.

From toddlers carrying their first Moonkie Hug & Go™ Backpack to babies exploring new Montessori toys, the display aims to capture the growth of families with the brand.

Shared under the hashtags #Moonkie5 and #MoonkieMoment, the snapshots form the centerpiece of a campaign focused on family connection.

Moonkie’s Celebration Extends Beyond New York

While the Times Square moment brings global visibility, Moonkie’s Brand Day runs deeper than a single screen. The celebration will run from July 15 to August 31, allowing parents to participate through photos, special promotions, and the new MoonPoints Loyalty Program.

The rewards program adds another layer of connection for customers who return for favorites like the toddler backpack, baby feeding set, and sensory Moonkie toys. Points can be collected through purchases and activities, transforming everyday shopping into a community-building experience.

Moonkie’s design-first mindset continues to shape how families interact with its products. Popular pieces, such as the Moonkie Hug & Go™ Backpack, have become staples for parents who want to give toddlers a sense of independence during daily outings.

Offered in plush character styles such as Babu, Mossy, and Rosie Hop, the baby backpack is soft, lightweight, and sized for little shoulders, making it an easy companion for daycare or playground trips.

Celebrating Milestones With Thoughtful Gift Sets

The Playtime Gift Set and First Bites Gift Set highlight Moonkie’s commitment to practical, beautiful essentials. The Playtime set, currently priced at $79.99 during the anniversary period, includes baby toys that support early skill development through hands-on, safe play.

The First Bites Gift Set—available for $74.99 in all color options—helps families ease into the transition to solids with a thoughtfully curated collection, including a silicone sippy cup, bib, suction bowl, spoon and fork set, feeding spoon, suction plate with lid, placemat, two food containers, and a keepsake gift box.

Every detail, from the gentle textures to the calming colors, reflects the brand’s Montessori-inspired philosophy.

This same design approach is also applied to practical items, such as the Food Container Set, which supports busy families during outings and at daycare.

The Beach Toy Gift Set, the On-the-Go Gift Set, and baby food feeders round out a product lineup designed for both everyday use and thoughtful gifting.

The current anniversary promotions make these sets more accessible to new parents, caregivers, and friends seeking personalized baby gifts that blend function and style.

Real Stories Building Global Community

Community storytelling is a significant aspect that sets this campaign apart. The “Hug the Moments That Matter” theme, paired with the slogan From Our First Day to Their First Adventure, brings real family stories into focus.

Parents and caregivers around the world are encouraged to share their moments, turning familiar routines into memories that connect a global community.

Whether it’s a baby’s first steps in a Moonkie Hug & Go™ backpack or the giggles of toddlers digging in the sand with the Beach Toy Gift Set, these shared moments speak to the brand’s mission to celebrate the everyday magic of parenting.

The practical perks of Brand Day add more reasons to get involved. From August 15 through 31, sitewide promotions will make Moonkie’s essentials and gift sets more accessible.

For families who trust the brand’s safe materials and Montessori influence, the anniversary serves as a reminder of Moonkie’s steadfast commitment to quality.

Five Years Of Cherishing Small Moments





Moonkie’s fifth year represents more than a milestone. It reflects the growth of a brand rooted in the idea that small moments matter most.

While the Times Square display brings a bit of big-city sparkle, the real focus of the celebration is on families everywhere who embrace the adventures that come with early childhood.

The baby brand’s message is clear: every giggle and every hug deserves to be celebrated.

Parents and caregivers can follow Moonkie on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to discover new family stories, adorable snapshots, and inspiring first birthday gift ideas.