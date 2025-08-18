SUSHI BY BOU, THE MODERN OMAKASE CONCEPT, UNVEILS NEW, FIRST OF ITS KIND TASTE OF TORO EXPERIENCE

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sushi by Bou, the acclaimed omakase concept known for transforming intimate spaces into exclusive omakase hideaways, announces the launch of its newest and most indulgent experience yet: Taste of Toro. Discretely tucked on the 10th floor of Hotel 3232 in NoMad, this luxe, four-seat omakase journey devoted to Bluefin tuna is the first omakase of its kind. With a grand opening on Thursday, September 4, 2025, this experience aims to combine Tokyo sophistication with vibrant New York energy.

Previously home to Sushi by Bou’s Sushi Suite, Suite 1001 has now been reimagined as a sleek tasting room dedicated to showcasing the prized textures and flavors of toro. Starting at $150 per person, chefs will present an elevated exploration of Bluefin toro, otoro and chutoro accented with accoutrements such as bone marrow, truffles and other unexpected pairings alongside some delicately dry-aged varieties in this 13-course, 75-minute culinary experience. Before or after the tasting, guests can enjoy craft cocktails and dessert on the private terrace.

“Why toro? Because the demand is undeniable,” said Richie Romero, co-founder of Sushi by Bou. “Our tuna tastings sold out across the country, and Taste of Toro is our tribute to this endless buzz and obsession.”

Taste of Toro is located at 32 E 32nd St, Suite 1001 and will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are now available and can be made at sushibybou.com or directly on Opentable at https://www.opentable.com/r/sushi-suite-1001-nomad-nyc-by-sushi-by-bou-new-york.

Simplevenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside Partner and Chief Hospitality Oﬃcer Richie Romero, specializing in curating underutilized spaces with unique food & beverage concepts. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Simplevenue's flagship brand, Sushi by Boū, and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations across the U.S., including the Sanctuary Hotel (TimesSquare), Hotel 32|32 (NoMad) and Super Nice Coffee (Chelsea) in New York City; Westchester Place (New Rochelle), City Beer Hall (Albany), and Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine (Westhampton Beach) in New York; Hotel Lincoln (Lincoln Park), Claridge House (Gold Coast), The Emily (West Loop), Prosecco (River North) in Chicago; Boca Raton, Benny’s on the Beach (Lake Worth) and PGA National Resort in South Florida; W Hoboken (Hoboken) and Ani Ramen (Jersey City) in New Jersey; Dream Nashville in Tennessee; Citizen M in Washington, DC; and inside the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico. Also, under the Simplevenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which oﬀers a timed Kosher omakase experience; and Omakaseed, which oﬀers a timed plant-based experience. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. Simplevenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform underutilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.

Sushi by Boū is redefining the sushi experience across the country with its high-end omakase served in a fun, speakeasy-style setting. Omakase, meaning “I’ll leave it up to you,” invites guests to surrender to the chef’s mastery as they’re guided through a tasting of meticulously selected, sustainable seafood. Each bite is a sensory experience - thoughtfully balanced in flavor, texture, and presentation. Guests can enjoy a timed omakase at intimate 4- to 12-seat counters, featuring the freshest fish sourced both locally and globally. Expert sushi chefs guide each guest through the meal, making every visit feel personal and exclusive. Complement your dining experience with handmade cocktails, premium sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys. For more information, visit sushibybou.com or email info@sushibybou.com. Follow @sushibybou_ on Instagram.

