Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before September 15, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CAPR

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CAPR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: October 9, 2024 to July 10, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Capricor’s lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, Capricor’s ability to obtain a Biologics License Application (BLA) for deramiocel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel. On July 11, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA denying the BLA specifically citing it did not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and the need for additional clinical data. Further, the CRL referenced outstanding items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of the application. Following this news, the price of Capricor stock declined from $11.40 per share on July 10, 2025 to $7.64 per share on July 11, 2025.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 15, 2025.

