Diginex Announces 7 to 1 Stock-split paid as Bonus Shares

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) (the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors approved a seven-for-one forward stock split to be paid in the form of a share bonus. Each shareholder of the Company of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025 will receive 7 bonus ordinary shares for every one ordinary share held on the record date. The Company expects the bonus shares will be distributed on September 8, 2025.

The share bonus is intended to enhance liquidity in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares and make the ordinary shares more accessible to investors.

Following the distribution of the share bonus, the Company’s issued and outstanding shares will be increased at the ratio of the share bonus and the Company’s authorized share capital and the share par value will remain unchanged. There will be no change to the ordinary shares CUSIP number or trading symbol.

No action is required by shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the additional share award. Registered shareholders will receive their additional shares through the Company’s transfer agent.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

